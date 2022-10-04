Brooklyn Beckham's rarely-seen personalised wedding tribute to wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham's three-day wedding extravaganza with Nicola Peltz featured a plethora of show-stopping outfits, but the groom made sure to pay homage to his new wife with his choice of ensemble.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son wore a custom black Dior suit by Kim Jones, complete with a white bow tie, a diamond chain by Anita Ko gifted from his new in-laws, and a yarmulke. He admitted in the lead-up to the wedding that they had chosen to have a Jewish ceremony since Nicola was raised in a Jewish household.

Her billionaire father Nelson Peltz – who hosted the wedding at his $103 million (£76 million) estate in Palm Beach – is Jewish, and Brooklyn has connections to the religion via his great grandfather Joseph.

"I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," he revealed to Vogue. "Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola. Pictures published by Vogue show Brooklyn holding his black cap, which he had personalised to include his initials, stitched in white letters.

Brooklyn wore a yarmulke embroidered with his initials

Meanwhile, Nicola was a glowing bride in several Valentino wedding dresses – the first was a gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli's team featuring a square neckline and flowing train with a hidden evil eye and a message from her mother Claudia sewn into the skirt. She added elbow-length handmade gloves and a long French lace veil, which her stylist Leslie Fremar said was "a work of art."

Speaking of seeing his bride, Brooklyn gushed: "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing Nicola for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath."

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a Jewish ceremony at her father's Palm Beach estate

Transformers actress Nicola later changed into a figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline. It was initially thought that Brooklyn's fashion designer mum, Victoria Beckham, would be the mastermind behind her daughter-in-law Nicola's dress, but rumours of a rift surfaced when she stepped out in the designer Valentino gowns.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola recently explained to GRAZIA USA.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added, but she said that her atelier could not do it.

