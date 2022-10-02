Victoria Beckham's mum re-wears outfit from Brooklyn's wedding for new family photos She looks fabulous!

Victoria Beckham has been basking in the glow of her debut at Paris Fashion Week, sharing a series of photos from the event, which she attended alongside her extended family.

Her mum Jackie is clearly as much of a fashion icon as the designer, and she looked beautiful in an outfit by her daughter, which she modelled in two photos the former Spice Girl uploaded to Instagram.

In one, the glamorous grandma smiled alongside her husband Tony, wearing the custom navy trouser suit Victoria designed for her for Brooklyn's wedding. She carried a white clutch bag and her blonde hair was styled in a sleek bob.

In another snapshot, shared to Victoria's Instagram Stories, Jackie and Tony posed with Brooklyn and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz.

Nicola stood between the couple, with her arms around them, while Brooklyn stood next to his grandma. Victoria sweetly captioned the image: "Nanna and Papa with Brooklyn and Nicola."

Victoria Beckham's parents looked so smart

While Jackie and Tony were dressed in matching suits, Brooklyn and his bride kept things a little more casual, but also coordinated, in blue jeans and black tops, with Nicola accessorising her outfit with a black cross choker, and wearing her long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

The event was the first time Nicola and Posh had been spotted together since rumours that they had fallen out around the time of Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding, which the couple denied in an interview with Variety.

The star's family supported her Paris debut

In another photo that the make-up and fashion entrepreneur shared to Instagram on Sunday, she could be seen with David and their daughter Harper and sons Romeo, Cruz, and Brooklyn, as well as Nicola.

Victoria gushed in the caption: "I love you all so much x."

Her followers were quick to show their appreciation for the kind message and the photos, with one commenting: "Beautiful set of pictures… congratulations to you all xxxxxxx."

