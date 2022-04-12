Brooklyn Beckham's £3m oceanfront wedding was wildly different from Victoria and David's From an oceanfront estate to a 15th-century castle

The celebrity wedding on everyone's lips right now is Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's big day – but 23 years earlier, the photographer's parents David and Victoria Beckham caused quite a stir with their nuptials.

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding

So how do they compare? Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, tied the knot in a breathtaking oceanfront celebration thought to cost around £3million, which is around 173 times the average budget of £17,300, according to the annual National Wedding Survey from Hitched.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's lavish oceanfront wedding

Meanwhile, Eden’s Gate revealed the Beckhams' castle wedding was reportedly worth £750k. Take a look at everything we know about their venues, wedding dresses and more…

Wedding venue

The couple tied the knot at Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate

On Saturday 9 April 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at her father Nelson Peltz's impressive home in Palm Beach, Florida, overlooking the ocean.

Worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million), the Palm Beach estate known as Montsorrel was built in 1969 for Anita Young, the wife of Robert R. Young. As well as the grande white property with blue shutters, a green and white marble-panelled living room and a sweeping staircase, it boasts 13 acres of land, a swimming pool, its own private beach and a guest house, making it the perfect spot for a wedding.

MORE: Nicola Peltz's billionaire father's wedding gift to son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham will dazzle you

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham pen heartfelt message to newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The Beckhams got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland

Pictures showed huge marquees were erected in the garden with clear windows to give guests unobstructed views of the water, while the pair reportedly exchanged vows underneath a picturesque floral archway.

Brooklyn's parents had an equally impressive wedding venue on the other side of the world at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999. They reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the grounds before hosting a lavish Robin Hood-themed reception inside the 15th-century castle, which was decorated with rich purple, burgundy and green colours in keeping with the Disney theme.

Perhaps their choice of venue, which boasts 567 acres, a lake and a waterfall, was also the couple's way of emulating the Sherwood Forest.

Wedding dress

The bride wore a stunning Valentino wedding dress

Nicola looked striking in her simple floor-length gown designed by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, which featured a square neckline, thick straps and an open back held together with a bow. Her statement train was covered with her flowing embroidered veil, and she paired her outfit with platform heels and lace gloves.

SEE: 18 celebrity brides with multiple wedding dresses

SHOP: 35 high street wedding dresses for 2022

Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, described the train as "a work of art" and explained to Vogue: "The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

Victoria Beckham's strapless Vera Wang bridal gown

Her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham turned to Vera Wang and Antonio Berardi to create her two wedding dresses. First, the former Spice Girls star wore a satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt paired with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples.

She later changed into a vibrant purple ensemble that matched her new husband. Victoria was pictured rocking a one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress with floral applique and thigh-high split as they cut the cake, which was a three-tiered confection featuring leaves and apples.

Groom's outfit

While David twinned with his bride in an all-white suit with a satin cravat, followed by a bold purple suit with suede Manolo shoes, his son Brooklyn opted for a more classic black suit – and it sounds as though the former footballer wishes he had done the same!

David and Victoria changed into purple outfits for their reception

David admitted he regretted his choice of outfit in an interview with Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. "That was pretty bold. Victoria’s [reception outfit] was pretty nice. Mine, I’m like what was I thinking? I look like the guys out of Dumb & Dumber when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?"

Victoria Beckham's eldest son, 23, looked dapper in his custom Dior suit from Kim Jones. Brooklyn sported a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie, complete with an Anita Ko diamond chain on his lapel that was given to him by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.

READ: Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's 'biggest fear' ahead of wedding is not what you'd expect

"He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket," Anita told Vogue. "They were bezel set emerald-cut diamonds."

Bridal party

Harper Beckham wore a sweet white bridesmaid dress

Brooklyn's father David, who was Master of Ceremonies, and brothers and best men Romeo and Cruz also wore tuxedos from Kim Jones. Bridesmaid Harper Beckham, meanwhile, was spotted in a cute white dress as she danced on the lawn following her older brother's wedding reception.

Photographs show the ten-year-old rocking a sweet puff-sleeved dress complete with a navy blue waist sash, which she teamed with coordinating ballet pumps, delicate pearl studs and a string of pearls around her wrist.

Victoria opted for very different outfits for her bridal party that followed her fairytale concept. Although her sister and maid of honour Louise rocked a strapless Chloe dress for the occasion, the fashion designer's young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies.

Guest list

Gordon Ramsay and his children celebrated with Brooklyn Beckham

It's not known exactly how many lucky guests got to witness Brooklyn and Nicola say 'I do', but we do know that the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, and Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C were in attendance.

Of course, the latter were also present at their bandmate Victoria's big day in 1999, alongside best man Gary Neville and David's Manchester United and England teammates. Only 30 guests were reportedly at their actual ceremony, but they were joined by 200 friends and family to celebrate in the evening alongside a whopping 437 staff to help the day run smoothly.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly wows in daring dress at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding