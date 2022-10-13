Princess Eugenie's wedding photographer shares behind-the-scenes details – including big royal tradition

Princess Eugenie was inundated with congratulatory messages following her fourth wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, and one of them was from her wedding photographer.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson sparks huge reaction as she shares stunning wedding photos

Sandra von Reikhoff from Divine Day Photography shared a previously unseen snap of Jack helping his bride with the skirt of her gorgeous bridal gown designed by Peter Pilotto following their ceremony. It was accompanied by a list of the couple's suppliers, one of which was used for several other royal weddings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress from every angle

"EUGENIE & JACK Happy 4th to you both! Can’t quite get over how this all feels like last weekend!" she wrote, adding that the royal's flower girls' white dresses with green sashes were from Amaia Kids, her flowers were from Rob Van Helden Floral Design, and her autumnal cake was put together by Sophie Cabot.

Finally, the masterminds behind her wedding invites were Barnard and Westwood, who held royal warrants to the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles II. The popular printing company was also used by the Prince and Princess of Wales for their royal wedding in 2011, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

LOOK: Best photos from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

RELATED: Princess Eugenie and 'my Jack' share intimate moment in special wedding photo

Princess Eugenie's wedding photographer shared an unseen photo of the couple

Vanity Fair previously shared a photo of Eugenie and Jack's invitations, which featured scriptive font that read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of York, KG and Sarah, Duchess of York request the pleasure of the company of… at the Marriage of their daughter Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York with Mr Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October, 2018 at 11am followed by a Reception at Windsor Castle."

In the bottom left-hand corner was the Buckingham Palace address, while the Order of the Garter is stamped at the top centre of the invite. The dress code can be seen to the bottom right: "Dress: Morning Coat / Day Dress with Hat."

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding invitations

They were given to the likes of Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, Kate Moss, Ellie Goulding and more celebrity guests.

The formal invitations were not dissimilar to Prince William and Kate's which were issued by the Queen, and Harry and Meghan's which were issued by Charles, the then-Prince of Wales.

"The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink," Kensington Palace wrote next to a photo of Harry and Meghan's invites.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's rarely-pictured second wedding dress inspired by unexpected film star

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.