Why Meghan Markle stopped Prince Harry mid-proposal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have divulged some exciting tidbits about their private engagement at their home Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, including Meghan's surprise reaction.

The couple admitted they were enjoying a normal, cosy evening at home roasting a chicken when Harry surprised his then-girlfriend by dropping to one knee. But Meghan wouldn't even let him finish his sentence before interrupting the royal.

When asked if she instantly replied during their joint engagement interview with the BBC back in 2017, she said: "Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"

"She didn't even let me finish!" Harry added, revealing she was so delighted that she forgot about the sentimental trilogy ring he had designed especially for her! "Then there was hugs and I had the ring, and I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' and she said, 'Oh yes, the ring!' It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise."

The Duke of Sussex proposed at their home of Nottingham Cottage

He gave her a special diamond sourced from Botswana, where the couple vacationed together, flanked by his late mother Princess Diana's diamonds.

Meghan described the moment as "so sweet and natural and very romantic."

However, in the same interview, they discussed Harry's "frank conversations" with Meghan warning her about the enormity of entering into the royal family before he proposed.

Meghan's trilogy engagement ring from Prince Harry

"I think I can very safely say, as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half, I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like. I don't think either of us did though," the doting mother-of-two said, referring to the intense media interest in their relationship.

Harry continued: "I tried to warn you as much as possible. But I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five or six months that we had to ourselves, of what actually happened from then.

"I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that."

