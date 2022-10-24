Princess Madeleine's second wedding dress belonged to another royal See the royal bride's 'something borrowed'

Princess Madeleine of Sweden took the age-old tradition of including 'something borrowed' to the next level when she got married back in June 2013.

After the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia exchanged vows with financier Christopher O'Neill in the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace, she headed to their private wedding reception at Drottningholm Palace and did an outfit change.

The royal, 39, opted for a very sentimental second wedding dress that previously belonged to her mother, Queen Silvia. The vintage ball gown from Nina Ricci featured a pearl-embellished bodice and a tulle princess skirt with more pearls scattered among the fabric. Tweaking the original design, Madeleine removed the spaghetti straps that Silvia was previously pictured wearing and added a large satin bow around the waist.

The bride's mother had worn the frock back in December 2001, twelve years before the wedding, when she attended a Nobel peace prize dinner. She teamed it with the Leuchtenberg Sapphire Parure, including a sapphire and diamond necklace and a matching tiara featuring honeysuckle and leaf motifs.

The royal wore a pearl-encrusted gown that belonged to her mother

Earlier in the day, Madeleine had her own tiara moment as she walked down the aisle. The royal wore a diamond fringe tiara alongside a showstopping Valentino wedding dress with ivory-coloured Chantilly lace, a low back and a four-metre-long train, which she paired with a silk organza veil.

Queen Silvia was pictured in the gown in 2001

Madeleine got engaged to Christopher in New York in 2013, three years after she called off her engagement to her first fiancé, Swedish lawyer Jonas Bergström, following reports he had an affair. Christopher presented her with a four-carat Asscher-cut diamond ring with a delicate pavé band.

Madeleine's first wedding dress from Valentino

The pair are now proud parents to three children: daughter Princess Leonore, who was born on 20 February 2014, son Prince Nicolas, who they welcomed on 15 June 2015, and daughter Princess Adrienne, who was born on 9 March 2018.

They returned to their wedding venue Drottningholm Palace to christen their children – and the eldest two even had celebrations on their wedding anniversaries!

