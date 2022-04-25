Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding menu paid tribute to Prince Charles

It's been almost 11 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, and while their ceremony was a grand affair with around 2,000 attendees, their wedding dinner sounds equally as impressive.

SEE: 12 royal brides' spectacular second wedding dresses you may have forgotten

After reportedly enjoying canapés earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – who had changed into her second wedding dress by Alexander McQueen – headed to Buckingham Palace for a three-course meal with their closest friends and family, including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Queen and Prince Philip, and Prince Harry. So what did the guests eat?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage in 10 photos

The royal couple's wedding menu was previously unveiled in full, and it included a sweet nod to William's father the Prince of Wales – take a look.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding starter

For starters, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered, 'Marinated South Uist salmon, Lyme Bay crab and wild Hebridean langoustines, fresh herb salad'. After meticulous tasting, it was decided that it was best accompanied by a glass of 'Meursault, Domaine Guyot-Javillier 2009' wine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding main

Duchess Kate and Prince William's wedding menu. Credit: John Rowley

The main consisted of 'Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, English asparagus, Jersey Royal potatoes and sauce Windsor'. The vegetables were harvested directly from Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in Scotland. Wine of choice to complement the food was 'L'Hospitalet de Gazin, Pomerol 2004'.

PHOTOS: Hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

MORE: The Queen 'alarmed' over last-minute wedding day disaster

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding dessert

To wind up their feast, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted for 'a trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait', of which guests could select their preference. The third and final wine served was 'Laurent Perrier Rose'.

A selection of coffee and fresh mint tea was also provided once all three courses had been devoured by their guests.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake

As if that wasn’t enough, William and Kate had two cakes made for their nuptials. The first was a magnificent eight-tiered iced fruit cake featuring the "language of flowers" made by Leicestershire baker Fiona Cairns over five weeks. The final creation was covered in cream, white icing and 900 delicate sugar-paste flowers. William and Kate saved the top two tiers for their children's christenings.

Their second cake was William's childhood favourite: an unbaked chocolate biscuit cake. It was created by McVities to a recipe curated by Buckingham Palace's chefs, including dark chocolate and broken-up Rich Tea biscuits.

LOOK: 10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.