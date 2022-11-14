Tiffany Trump's three wedding dresses were wildly different - unexpected photos The star got married on Saturday

Tiffany Trump wed her doting husband Michael Boulos at a stunning ceremony in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and it has been revealed that the star had three incredible dresses for her nuptials!

MORE: Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany wows in backless white gown for lavish bridal shower

In photos obtained by the DailyMail, the daughter of Donald Trump, 29, was captured in the most incredible white strapless gown ahead of the ceremony, as she welcomed guests at the rehearsal dinner on Friday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Donald and Melania Trump departing the White House shortly after Tiffany's engagement

The beautiful ensemble was a strapless A-line dress in a stunning shade of ivory and embellished with pearl detailing around Tiffany's waist. The impeccable gown also had a corset top which was adorned with matching pearls.

READ: Donald Trump and children honor late Ivana Trump at New York funeral

SHOP: 20 best bridal shower gift ideas 2022

As for her shoes, Tiffany wore chunky platform heels that had silver diamante detailing and large bows on the front. Her blonde locks were styled in pretty curls for the occasion and she opted for a natural makeup look.

For the heartwarming ceremony, Tiffany slipped into her stunning Ellie Saab wedding dress which completely contrasted the dress from the evening before.

The chic wedding gown featured long sleeves and elegant beading and was paired with a cascading floor-length veil. The star wore her tresses parted to the side in soft curls and completed her

Tiffany wore the most beautiful Ellie Saab gown

clad with a soft makeup look; smokey eyes, brushes of rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

The blushing bride changed out of her daytime look and into an incredible satin gown by the same designer for her lavish wedding reception. The new dress featured a stylish sweetheart neckline and sweeping off-the-shoulder sleeves and was paired with the most glamorous set of dazzling earrings and a matching necklace.

The star slipped into a glamorous satin dress

The blonde beauty also switched up her hair look for the evening of her special day, this time opting to take a crown section of hair back, leaving sections of hair at the front of her face forward to complete the style.

Tiffany added another pair of chunky platform heels for the celebration which appear to be in the same shade and satin material as her elegant reception gown - it's safe to say she made the most beautiful bride!

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.