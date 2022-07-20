Donald Trump and children honor late Ivana Trump at New York funeral Ivana died after falling down the stairs

Ivana Trump's funeral featured red roses surrounded by 73 candles - one for each year of her life.

MORE: Ivana Trump's cause of death revealed as blunt force injury

The event took place on 20 July and was attended by her ex-husband Donald Trump and his wife Melania, and Ivana's three children whom she welcomed with Donald - Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Their partners and children were also in attendance, and all wore black except for Donald who wore a blue suit.

"The room was filled with joy and drenched with tears," R. Couri Hay later shared of the "emotional" afternoon at the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on New York's Upper East Side.

Hay told People magazine that Ivanak spoke at the mass, which was invite only and limited to close family and friends.

"My mother hated funerals," Ivanka reportedly told the room at the beginning of her eulogy. "She wanted to celebrate life."

Ivana's family were all in attendance

The coffin was surrounded by roses and candles, and magazine covers featuring Ivana in her heyday as a model and socialite.

Rather than flowers, the Trump family has requested donations to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a Florida-based nonprofit organization that aims to rehome dogs.

The 73-year-old died on 14 July after reportedly falling down the stairs in her New York apartment, and suffering from "blunt impact injuries", New York City's medical examiner confirmed days before the funeral.

NYPD said there did not "appear to be any criminality" related to her death.

She died on 14 July

Ivana grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia and married Donald in 1977. The couple divorced in 1992 but they remained close friends up to her death.

"Mom, we will miss you incredibly. Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," Don Jr. wrote on Instagram following the sad news.

Ivanka also shared her own tribute, writing: "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

The funeral took place in New York

After her divorce from Donald she married Italian entrepreneur and international businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli; they divorced in 1997.

Ivana then dated Italian aristocrat Count Roffredo Gaetani dell'Aquila d'Aragona Lovatelli until he passed away in 2005, before marrying Italian actor and model Rossano Rubicondi in 2008.

They split in 2019, and he tragically died at the age of 49 in 2021.