Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump sparkles as she marries Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump, 29, has married her longtime partner, being walked down the aisle by her father, former United States President Donald Trump.

The bride wore a sparkling long-sleeved gown with a low crew neck and she kept her blonde hair long and loose with gorgeous styled curls.

Tiffany paired the look with drop pearl earrings, and in pictures shared by DailyMail.com, had her half-sister Ivanka as one of several bridesmaids who were all dressed in various blue grecian-style gowns.

The groom, Michael Boulos, and his wife wed at Mar-A-Lago - Trump's private members clubs - in Florida, on 12 November, and the night before the family shared pictures of Tiffany with her father and mother, Marla Maples.

Marla shared a series of pictures on Instagram of the pre-wedding celebrations, with one picture featuring an open bible on 1 Corinthians and a pink notebook over which she wrote "letters to Tiffany".

"The day before the wedding and starting like this," she wrote, as on the big day she posted a second picture from inside the estate, adding: "May his favor be upon you."

Tiffany and Michael met in 2017

Marla had also shared a reel of pictures of a young Tiffany, writing: "Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know you'll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. Love, Mom."

Tiffany and Michael became engaged in January 2021 announcing the news a day before her father left office.

Marla shared a series of pictures to honor her daughter

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote at the time alongside a picture of the pair in the White House's Rose Garden, where Michael proposed.

They met in 2017 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece.