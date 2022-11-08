Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany wows in backless white gown for lavish bridal shower The 29-year-old is set to get married on 12 November

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany was treated to an incredible bridal shower over the weekend, almost two years after getting engaged at the White House.

Tiffany's sister-in-law Ivanka, 41, shared a peek inside the celebrations on Instagram, revealing Tiffany's stunning bridal white outfit. The 29-year-old stepped out in a lace, figure-hugging midi dress with a belt highlighting her waist and cropped sleeves with puff shoulders.

Sheer panels on the bodice add a bold touch to the outfit, which appears to be backless. The bride-to-be wore her long blonde hair in effortless curls and accessorised with her sparkly engagement ring. Meanwhile, Ivanka and Lara twinned in blue floral Reformation frocks.

"Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower," Ivanka wrote, and her followers were to shower the former President's children with compliments. "Tiffany’s dress is gorgeous," commented one, while another added: "Pretty Trump women!"

Tiffany was pictured in a fitted white lace dress at her Florida bridal shower

A third penned: "Congratulations to Tiffany!!! Three beautiful ladies!!!"

We can't wait to see what wedding dress Tiffany has chosen for her big day, which Page Six reported will take place on 12 November at Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach, Florida, owned by her father.

Donald's youngest daughter announced she was engaged to Michael Boulus on the eve of his last day in office in January 2021. Tiffany looked glamorous in a smart black midi dress and heels as her then-boyfriend, dressed in a smart suit, got down on one knee against the backdrop of the White House.

The former President's daughter got engaged at the White House in 2021

Sharing the snap on Instagram, she wrote: "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Michael, using the same image, posted a similar announcement: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

