15 best bridal shower gift ideas 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Getting married is the most exciting time - particularly for the bride-to-be! If you've just received an invite to a bridal shower, you may be wondering what you should give as a gift.

Well, no need to worry, as we have your back! Gifts for a bridal shower are different to wedding gifts which are all about the couple - items for their new home or vouchers. But it's great to celebrate the lady walking down the aisle with personal presents just for her. Keep scrolling for pretty gifts galore…

Everyone loves candles - they are a fail-safe gift that looks beautiful on your dressing table or desk. We adore this shapely 'Hera' number by Caia Candle. The brand is loved by celebrities such as Chrissy Tiegan and is hand-poured in London. Gorgeous!

Hera Candle, £24, Caia Candle

If your bride-to-be needs some wellness pampering, why not gift her this Soho Box, curated with women's charity, Lady Garden Foundation? It features favourites from leading self-care brands, including eco-friendly sanitary products from DAME and The Millionaire vibrator from Smile Makers.

Lady Garden Foundation Box, £175, Soho Home

Every bride needs a special wedding scent for her big day that will remind her of the nuptials forever. We love Creed's Wind Flowers, as it's gentle yet still strong - containing a mix of sweet jasmine, zesty Tunisian orange blossom and fruity peach, with jasmine flower, tuberose petals and a soft rose extract.

Creed Wind Flowers, £260, Selfridges

We all need a bit of luxury in our lives - brides especially. The newest offering of Rodin Olio Lusso at Jo Malone London is the ideal gift she will appreciate. We love the Jasmine & Neroli Luxury Hand & Body Cream, which soothes and conditioned the skin, making that wedding manicure tip top!

Jasmine & Neroli Luxury Hand & Body Cream, £56, Jo Malone London

Brides all need some special underwear for the wedding night and we adore this beautiful superboost bralet by Gossard. It is made from corded vintage lace and soft trims and has a fashionable racerback detail.

Superboost Lace Deep V Bralet, £41.00, Gossard

If the bride is wearing a bandeau dress, she may want to make sure her skin is looking super smooth and in great condition. A great beauty gift is Parfums de Marly Delina Body Oil. This light, non-greasy formula gives notes of rose, peony, lychee and smells divine.

Parfums de Marly Delina Body Oil, £75, Selfridges

The bride and her maids always need beautiful PJs for the morning of! These bridal floral print PJs from Chelsea Peers are ideal because they can be used time and time again due to the pretty floral print, not just the big day.

Bridal Floral Print Button Up Satin Short Pyjama Set, £40, Chelsea Peers

If your bride-to-be loves getting glam, this luxury gift from Gucci should be a the top of your list. the intricate plaette contains tweleve buttery shades and the compact itself is a work of art, don't you think?

Gucci Flora Collection Beauté Des Yeux Gorgeous Flora limited-edition eyeshadow palette, £145, Selfridges

