Joanna Gaines' husband Chip's opinion on divorce as he opens up about their relationship The Fixer Upper stars share five children

Joanna Gaines is an incredibly busy woman, balancing a successful career with looking after five children.

On top of that, the Fixer Upper star works hard in her relationship with husband Chip Gaines.

The pair have been married for 19 years and have gone through alot in the past two decades.

Chip has previously spoken out on the couple's opinion on divorce and it was quite refreshing!

Back in an interview last year, the dad-of-five told Access Hollywood: "One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," in response to a question about whether there had been a moment where they thought about "throwing in the towel" in their marriage.

He continued: "I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that’s interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us."

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are no quitters

Reflecting on the financial crisis in the late 2000s, Chip added that it was a particularly difficult time for them, but that they stayed strong.

"You know, that crisis, Jo and I had multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel and that was just not, not in our DNA. So now I think we've taken that and realized that, you know, it's like, you can't ever lose, if you don't quit.

"And Jo and I keep showing up, day after day. Sometimes it's right, sometimes it's not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other."

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip have been married for 19 years

Joanna and Chip share children Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

The couple are facing a new challenge in the next 12 months as their firstborn Drake will be flying the nest to attend college.

In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna reflected on Drake's upcoming departure.

The couple share five children

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement.

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

