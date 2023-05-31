Magnolia's Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrate milestone anniversary with adorable new photos

The Magnolia Network founders and Fixer Upper stars are celebrating 20 years of marriage and business

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines have big things to celebrate, but chief among them is May 31st this year marking 20 years of marriage.

The pair have been together for over two decades, with Chip proposing to Joanna in 2002. They tied the knot a year later, and just a few months after that, opened their first Magnolia store in their home of Waco, Texas.

Joanna, 45, celebrated the magical milestone with a set of adorably romantic photobooth snapshots from their recent family trip to South Korea.

The live shots featured them making hearts and funny faces while also planting kisses on each other, with Joanna writing alongside them: "What a wonderful 20 years. Happy Anniversary Chip!"

In an essay Chip, 48, penned for an issue of Magnolia Journal in April, he opened up about weathering all sorts of storms with his partner in business and life.

"Twenty years ago this May, I married the love of my life," Chip wrote. "Twenty years. It doesn't even make sense. Just yesterday, I was on one knee in a jewelry store outside Archer City, Texas, asking Jo to marry me.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip celebrate 20 years of marriage

"Just yesterday, she told me she was pregnant for the first time. Just yesterday, we walked into a run-down house we could barely afford, but it didn't matter because it was ours and we were going to make it the best home in the world.

"All the old folks in our lives warned us that these years with young kids and big dreams would go by fast. That one day we’d look back and wonder where the time went. They were right."

"Marriage is interesting that way," he continued. "Whatever I go through, Jo goes through. And whatever she goes through, I go through.

© Instagram The pair have been married since May 2003

"Life has done us plenty of favors and showed us things we've been beyond blessed to see. We've also had some hard times – some the world knows about, and plenty it doesn't."

He reflected on some of the harder times they'd faced as well, saying they'd "been sick and sad and hurt and lost and flat out of ideas on how to turn things around," crediting them for sticking together as they fought "like hell" for their family.

While looking back on married life and 20 years of Magnolia, Chip continued: "Twenty years are behind us now. Those chapters have already been written, and we've lived a storied life.

© Instagram Chip and Joanna are parents to five kids

"We might've wished back then for calmer seas and slower days when we were in the thick of parenting small kids and growing a business alongside them, but now I wouldn't wish any of it away.

"I'm so thankful to God for giving us exactly what we've had, and for what I know we still have ahead: plenty to build – hand-in-hand," sweetly concluding with: "Love you, Jo. Happy 20 years."

© Getty Images Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines have also been professional partners for nearly 20 years

The two have been happily married since, building Magnolia together and raising a family, including their sons Drake, 18, who just graduated from high school, Duke, 14, and Crew, four, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

