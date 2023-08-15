Joanna Gaines celebrates major personal milestone with husband Chip in loved-up photo

Joanna Gaines marked an incredible milestone with her husband Chip on Monday – and she shared the sweet moment with her followers.

The Fixer Upper stars have been married since May 2003, and while their wedding anniversary has been and gone, the mom-of-five couldn't resist celebrating their twentieth summer together with a loved-up photo of the happy couple.

WATCH: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' spacious home

Taking to Instagram, Joanna, 45, posted a snapshot of herself and Chip, 48, surrounded by beautiful flowers and trees with the sun setting behind them. Chip had his arm resting across his wife's shoulders, while she wrapped her arm around his waist. The couple beamed for the camera as they took in the momentous moment together, with Joanna captioning the romantic photo: "20 years of Summer love."

Joanna and Chip live in a 1,700-square-foot Victorian home in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco, that sits on 40 acres and has more than enough space to house their large family, which includes their five children Duke, 18, Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and five-year-old son Crew.

Waco holds a special place in the couple's hearts as it is also where they tied the knot two decades ago at the Earle Harrison House. Last year, Joanna reflected on their happy day and said that one of her fondest memories is the moment she got to eat.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrated 20 years of summer love

"My favorite moment is when we said goodbye to everybody, got in the limo and ate so much food!" she told People. "I just remember, when we got there, I saw how good the food looked and I asked my mom, 'No matter what, will you just put some food in a container and put it in the car?'"

She continued: "So we did our thing, we did our dance, we did all the things that you're supposed to do at a wedding. And all I kept saying is, 'I can't wait to be in that car with Chip headed to our honeymoon'. And the second that door shut, I was like, 'Thank God, this is why I'm here. I just wanna be with you and I wanna eat.'"

© Instagram Joanna and Chip celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2023

Joanna added: "Weddings are kind of scripted and you're doing a lot. You can forget why you're really there. And for me, I was really there because I wanted to be with Chip. It will always be my favorite memory — when that limo door shut, and we just ate like kids with our hands. It was Beef Wellington, mashed potatoes, and two different kinds of cake."

Chip proposed to Joanna in 2002 after a year of dating, although it wasn't quite the traditional proposal. He popped the big question in a shopping center without a ring, instead taking her to a friend's jewelry store inside the mall after she said 'yes' so she could design her own engagement ring.

Their marriage hasn't all been plain sailing though. In a personal essay published in the Magnolia Journal last year, Joanna said there are many obstacles she and Chip have had to overcome. "In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it," she wrote.

"Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn't pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost, and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender."

