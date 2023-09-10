Christie Brinkley's ex Peter Cook, 64, gets married: meet his 24-year-old wife Alba Jancou

The Hamptons-based architect got engaged to his new wife while she was still in college, in 2019

Peter Cook, Christie Brinkley's ex-husband and the father to her daughter Sailor, plus adoptive dad to her son Jack, is married!

The Hamptons-based architect, 64, tied the knot to Alba Jancou, 24, almost four years after they first got engaged.

The couple had a luxe wedding in Capri, Italy, a place they told People holds a special place in their heart, in front of only six guests. Below, read everything there is to know about Peter's new wife.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley celebrates her daughter Sailor's 25th birthday

Who is Peter Cook's new wife Alba Jancou?

Alba is a New York native who graduated from Tulane University in 2021, and previously attended Millford boarding school in southern England. According to her Instagram, she's now a real estate agent for Hamptons Real Estate.

Her parents are Marc Jancou and Tanya Bonakdar. They are both art dealers and gallery owners in New York City, and own their respective, eponymous galleries across NYC, plus Los Angeles, Switzerland, and London.

How old is Peter Cook's new wife Alba Jancou?

Alba was born in 1998, and will celebrate her 25th birthday later this year, making her 40 years younger than her new husband.

Peter's daughter with Christie, Sailor Brinkley Cook, was also born in 1998, and is currently 25, while her brother Jack, who Christie had with ex Richard Taubman but Peter adopted, is 28.

© Getty Peter and Alba live in the Hamptons, where his ex Christie is also based

How did Peter Cook and Alba Jancou meet?

Peter and Alba reportedly met at beloved Upper East Side restaurant Le Bilboquet back in 2017, when Alba was 19, however they allegedly didn't start dating until a year after that.

When did Peter Cook and Alba Janou get engaged?

The couple got engaged while Alba was still in college, during a trip to Santorini, Greece, in September 2019.

At the time, they said in a statement to Page Six: "We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate," adding: "We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!"

© Getty The couple have been together for five years

When did Peter Cook and Alba Jancou get married?

After their engagement in 2019, Peter and Alba initially wanted to get married in 2020 (a year before Alba's college graduation) in Turks and Caicos, they told People.

"We both absolutely love Italy; it is our favorite country. We have traveled all over Italy together and the one place that really stood out to us was Capri. We loved everything from the views, the food and the culture. It is so romantic and visually stunning," Alba told the outlet.

© Getty Christie and Peter were together for just over ten years

Has Peter Cook been married before?

Peter's marriage to Alba is his third. He was previously married to Christie from 1996 to 2008, however they split after news broke that he had an affair with his then-19-year-old assistant, Diana Bianchi.

He married Suzanne Shaw shortly after his split from Christie, but they split in 2014.

