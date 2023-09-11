Who is Chris Evans' new wife Alba Baptista? All we know from how they met to what she's been in

Chris Evans surprised fans this weekend (and maybe left some heartbroken) after news broke that the Marvel star, 42, was officially off the market following his intimate Cape Cod wedding to girlfriend Alba Baptista.

Their wedding was just as low-key and private as their relationship has been since they were first confirmed to be dating in 2022, and multiple outlets have reported that they kept a tight lock on the nuptials, thanks to NDAs and forfeited cell phones.

Still, despite the Captain America actor's penchant for privacy, he had been previously open about his search for love and hopes for a family. Below, learn everything there is to know about the woman who finally turned out to be The One!

Who is Chris Evans' new wife Alba Baptista?

Alba, 26, was born in Portugal on July 10, 1997; her dad Luiz is an engineer, and her mom Elsa is a translator.

Alba's mom's work as a professional translator definitely brushed off on her, and she speaks five languages: her native Portuguese, plus English, Spanish, French and German.

How did Chris Evans meet Alba Baptista?

It is unclear how Chris and Alba met or when exactly they started dating, though netizens have pointed out that they were both filming projects in Europe in 2021.

They first sparked romance rumors early that year when they followed each other on Instagram, but it wasn't until late 2022 that they were spotted for the first time together walking hand in hand around New York City.

They went public with their relationship shortly after in January of this year, after Chris shared a round-up of 2022 that included PDA-filled snaps with his now-wife.

© Instagram Chris and Alba have been serious since November 2022

Did Chris Evans hint at his wedding plans with Alba Baptista?

Though Chris continued to share sporadic, loved-up photos with Alba on his Instagram, he kept largely mum on where their relationship was headed.

In July 2022, he did tell Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland that he was "laser-focused" on finding a partner, someone he could live with, and that year, he also maintained to People: "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

He noted: "Those things are the most important," adding: "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that – I can't think of anything better."

What movies or shows has Alba Baptista been in?

Alba first started acting in her teens, though mainly in Portuguese series and films, such as Simão Cayatte's short film Miami, plus shows like A Criação, A Impostora and Jogo Duplo.

She made her debut in an English-language role when she starred as lead character Ava in Netflix's Warrior Nun, which premiered on July 2, 2020. Fans of her and Chris suspect the two met when she was in Europe filming its second season (Chris was filming The Gray Man), which premiered on November 10, 2022.

Her most recent role was in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and she will next star in horror film Amelia's Children, plus Borderline, which is produced by Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley and their company LuckyChap Entertainment.

© Instagram The newlyweds dated for roughly two years before tying the knot

Who did Chris Evans date before marrying Alba Baptista?

Prior to settling down with Alba, Chris dated several fellow A-Listers. One of his first public romances was to Jessica Biel from 2001 to 2006, and he was later also romantically linked to Kate Bosworth, Emmy Rossum, Christina Ricci, Dianna Agron, Ashley Greene, Sandra Bullock, Lily Collins, and Minka Kelly.

Right before Alba, Chris was in an on-and-off relationship with his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate after meeting in 2016, though they split in 2018.

