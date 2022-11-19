Strictly star Motsi Mabuse's 'controlling' ex-husband speaks out about 'happy' marriage

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse's ex-husband Timo Kulczak may be taking legal action against her following her claims he was "controlling."

LOOK: 11 Strictly celebrities' weddings: Kym Marsh's emotional ceremony, Fleur East's mountainous nuptials & more

In her memoir, Finding My Own Rhythm, the TV star – who is happily married to Evgenij Voznyuk – said that the professional German dancer took charge of her finances, ignored her dreams of starting a family, and even refused to end their relationship. "Timo and I went to Thailand, and I told him, once and for all, that I was leaving," she penned. "We fought every day, but I refused to back down this time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse's rarely-seen daughter pays adorable tribute to 'auntie Oti' in rare video

However, Timo has disputed the claim that he was controlling, saying he is "deeply disappointed and hurt" by Motsi's comments as he remembers their relationship as "positive and happy."

"She did something bad to me and my family and I can't accept that. Now I have reached a point whereby I cannot just let things stand as they are when something is put out there in public and it is simply not true," Timo told The Sun, while his lawyer Samy Hammad has said Motsi needs to "set the record straight" and they hope to reach an "amicable agreement."

PHOTOS: 10 most influential celeb wedding dresses of 2022: Stacey Solomon, Nicola Peltz & more

MORE: Oti Mabuse's two destination weddings were nothing like sister Motsi's – details

The Strictly Come Dancing judge and the German dancer were married from 2003 to 2014

"I am deeply disappointed and hurt. Looking back, I remember a very good and positive and happy time that simply cannot be compared to some of the claims about me that have now come to light," he added.

Speaking of his family's efforts to help her relocate from South Africa to Germany when she was aged 18, he added: "I was a loving and caring husband who was always by her side at any time, when she needed help. I don't feel I was controlling, I see all of what I did as organising and being helpful to her."

Motsi on her wedding day with Evgenij in 2017

The former couple met at a dance tournament in England and wed in 2003. Following an 11-year-marriage, they divorced in 2014, with Timo recalling of the difficult split: "We hugged each other and had tears in our eyes."

Motsi went on to marry her second husband Evgenij in 2017 and the couple now share a daughter, whose name they have never released.

READ: Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen confirm engagement: 'I was overcome with emotion'

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.