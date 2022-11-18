Amy Adams wows in romantic gown for intimate Darren Le Gallo wedding – photo

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo were dating for 15 years and engaged for seven years before they tied the knot in California in 2015.

The Enchanted actress and The Matrix Reloaded actor met at an acting class in 2001 and their relationship turned romantic the following year. They went on to get married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on 2 May 2015 – but why did they have an extended engagement?

They actually chose to delay their nuptials amid Amy's burgeoning film career, which made finding a date difficult. "I've been really busy, and I feel like a horrible fiancée that I haven't gotten swept up in the whole idea of a wedding, but I just haven't," Adams explained to Allure in 2009. She added of her then-fiancé: "He understands I'm busy but he's ready."

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Amy was looking forward to taking a break from her busy schedule to celebrate with her closest friends and family at an intimate and small ceremony.

The actress wore an off-the-shoulder wedding dress in a romantic throwback photo

They have kept much of their big day under wraps, but People magazine previously revealed that the bride wore a Marchesa dress. Amy shared a rare peek at it while celebrating their anniversary in 2020, with a throwback snap showing the bride rocking an off-the-shoulder gown with a corset, structured bodice and flowing skirt as she sat on a log next to her new husband and their daughter, Aviana.

The couple first met at an acting class, and have been inseparable ever since. "I know he's just completely capable and lovely, and beautiful and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," Amy said of Darren during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair.

The couple have been engaged since 2008

"We both have a very specific idea of what we want to do with this (wedding ceremony) in spring or fall, like in those months, but every time I'm busy working," she added. "I want something very family-orientated and laid-back." Meanwhile, Amy remains in demand on-screen. She reprised her role as Lois Lane in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was released in 2016. She then signed up for The Justice League Part One, which hit cinemas in 2017.

