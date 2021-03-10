Jill Biden's $1.2million White House transformation with husband Joe revealed Jill and Joe Biden occupy the White House as First Lady and US President

Jill Biden now lives in the East Wing of The White House after she and her husband Joe took over from Donald Trump and wife Melania as US President and First Lady, and apparently the property underwent a particularly expensive update ahead of Jill's arrival.

TMZ obtained federal procurement documents from the house which state that $1.2million would be spent on renovating the restrooms inside of the two-storey East Wing building, where the current First Lady, Jill Biden's offices are, and ergo where she will likely spend most of her time.

The White House in Washington D.C.

Further details are yet to have been revealed, but the task was described as "EW restroom refresh" on the document, while it was to be carried out by a local company in Washington named Holmes Mechanical Contractors. The completion date is listed as mid-May, just four months after inauguration day which took place on 20 January, when Joe and Jill moved in for the next four years after Joe was sworn in.

Joe and Jill Biden will move into The White House on 20 January

Although not at such a hefty cost as the bathroom overhaul, the federal financial documents also outlined "inaugural cleaning" at just over $127,000, no doubt with the intention of a deep cleanse after President Trump contracted COVID-19 during his time there.

In addition, $44,000 was reportedly to be dropped on carpet cleaning within all 132 rooms and 55,000 square feet of space.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will stay close to The White House in the Number One Observatory Circle, located on the US Naval Observatory grounds.

The 19th century white brick bungalow was built for the superintendent of the observatory and is set on a whopping 12-acre estate. It was also formerly home to the current President, Joe Biden, who lived there from 2008 to 2016 under the Obama administration.

It's formed of three storeys and each VP who has occupied the property has added a personal element of their own to commemorate their tenure. Joe's was a plaque which he hung on one of the trees, reading, "Joe loves Jill, Valentine's Day 2012."

