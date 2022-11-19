Strictly's Will Mellor's bride Michelle wows in shoulder-baring wedding dress

Will Mellor may be the one getting all glammed up for his Strictly Come Dancing appearances alongside professional partner Nancy Xu, but it was his wife Michelle McSween who pulled out all the stops on their wedding day.

The Hollyoaks actor, 46, married the dancer and actress in 2007, and Michelle shared a very rare peek inside their big day when she marked their 14th anniversary in 2021. Among a series of throwback photos from their 23-year relationship was one of Will kissing his bride following their ceremony.

Michelle looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder ivory bridal gown with lace detailing on the fitted bodice and sleeves and a full, floor-length skirt. The All Star Mr & Mrs star styled her brunette hair into luscious curls finished with a tiara while Will appeared to have taken off his suit jacket in the sunshine, showing off a white waistcoat, red tie and black trousers.

"14 years married and 22 years together! Happy Anniversary @willmellor76. It’s been a blast and I wouldn’t change one minute of it. Love you baby," Michelle wrote in the caption. "You two are so beautiful together! Happy anniversary guys x," one of the congratulatory messages from her followers read, while another wrote: "Beautiful photos, beautiful couple."

The actor is being supported by his wife and two kids during his Strictly journey

Will and Michelle first met in 1999 while starring in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in Manchester. They tied the knot eight years later and are now proud parents to children Jayden and Renee.

Shortly after his wedding day, Will gushed about his new wife, telling The Mirror: "We were always a good unit but now we’re married, it feels stronger somehow, more solid. Can you believe it? I’m an old married man now and I love it."

The couple got married in 2007

Fifteen years on from their wedding and EastEnders star Will opened up about the secret to their happy marriage, which focuses on making time for one another and their family.

"We do date night every week. We find it hard at the moment though because I am on the dance floor on Strictly every Saturday, but usually, Saturday night is always date night," he told The Sun in October 2022.

Speaking of his quest to be a "fun dad", he added: "Friday night is always family night and we’ll go out for dinner or play some board games with the kids."

