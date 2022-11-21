Exclusive: The Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia reveals non-traditional Thanksgiving plans with new fiancé It will be Hayley and Greg's first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple

The Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia has much to be thankful for this year after sharing the wonderful new with fans that she was engaged to longtime boyfriend, Greg Furman.

It is their first Thanksgiving together as an engaged couple and, as they plan for their fall 2023 wedding, they are also looking forward to a "non-traditional holiday" season in Thailand. We put Hayley in the festive hot seat to hear how she typically spends the last Thursday of November and her thoughts on Greg's proposal for our Thanksgiving digital special, starring Prue Leith on our cover...

This is my first Thanksgiving after Greg proposed and we will be spending it…

In Thailand! We are having a very nontraditional Thanksgiving experience and traveling with his family to Thailand for two weeks. We’ve never been before but we love any opportunity we can take to travel and learn more about other cultures.

The proposal was…

Perfect. Greg made it so special and really surprised me which can be difficult to do! He was very creative and tied it into a self tape audition (well, a fake one he made up) that was a telling of our story and proposed at the end of it. It was just us two at home and it was incredibly thoughtful and special for us.

Hayley and Greg became engaged in 2022

On Thanksgiving morning we wake up…

When we hear mom moving around downstairs! Both our moms love to be a part of the Thanksgiving cooking and are early risers so we try to chip in where we can!

The first thing to do is…

Prep the casseroles! They’re fairly easy to get done but I have to have corn casserole and green bean casserole every year so the sooner I get it all mixed together, the better!

Thanksgiving in our household is…

Lazy. It’s all about eating, hanging out with the family, playing games and watching movies. Truly a dream come true for me.

I usually leave all the cooking to…

My mom, but in recent years I try to help her as much as I can. The older I get, the more I can appreciate how much she has juggled in the past to make the holiday so special.

Hayley will spend this year in Thailand with her family

For Thanksgiving, we eat…

Casseroles, turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberry sauce and all of the pies! I feel like we make way too many every year, but my favorite by far is my great-grandmother’s chocolate pie recipe.

After the big meal, I like to…

Play board games. My favorite is Monopoly cause I’m pretty good at it, but no one wants to play with me anymore cause I always win!

When the TV comes on, I’m watching…

The parade of course! But once that’s over, it’s binging whatever handful of movies came out recently.

Hayley will be married in 2023 (Photographer: Brett Erickson)

My favorite holiday films are…

Nonexistent. My family never had a tradition of watching the same movies every year. We are all about trying to keep up with what’s recently released.

If I had to pick just one thing I love about Thanksgiving, it would be…

Being back home. It’s always a wild feeling being back in my hometown, but getting to see my family and friends who are there is the best part.

