One Chicago cast lead TV stars in revealing what they are thankful for in 2022

The TV stars of One Chicago, The CW and hit cable shows are among those who have shared what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

To celebrate this special American holiday with our Thanksgiving special, starring Prue Leith on the digital cover, HELLO! spoke to Kung Fu's JB Tadena, The Sex Lives of College Girls' Colton Tran, and Jenny Cooper from Virgin River, and more who shared what they are thankful for this year...

Chicago Fire cast

Hanako Greensmith spoke to the cast for HELLO!, with David Eigenberg sharing how he was grateful for "clean underwear, and love - the world would be a crappy place without love".

Kat McNamara, actress, CW’s Walker: Independence

"I would say family; my family on set, my found family, my family back home - all of whom I am forever grateful for and are forever valuable in a way that I cannot even put into words.

"In the nomadic life that I live, the people that are always there, whether it’s a good day or a bad day, are the ones that make life worthwhile. I’m so grateful that from Shadowhunters to Arrow to Walker: Independence to my personal life, I am surrounded by incredible, creative, caring people that make every day an absolute joy."

JB Tadena, actor, CW’s Kung Fu

"I’m thankful to have a job I love with people that I love.

"But I’m also thankful that there are those who exist that still wanna do the right thing no matter how hard it can be."

Chicago PD

LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater)

"Longevity and having passion and fire to keep the light alive."

Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess)

"The fans"

Jenny Cooper, actress, Virgin River

"This year, I am most thankful for my close network of family and friends who I always know I can count on (and who can count on me!) through all of life's ups and downs.

"As my father used to say, 'Without the downs, the ups would have no meaning.'"

Chicago Med:

Colton Tran, actor, The Sex Lives of College Girls

"I am thankful for my health & my family away from home.

"Especially after these past several years, it's not taken for granted."

Micaela Wittman, actress, Netflix’s Shirley

"This year, I'm thankful to have proven to myself that my dreams actually DO come true when I genuinely and wholeheartedly believe in them."

Rachel Kamath, actress, AppleTV+’s Shantaram

"I’m thankful for good friends who live overseas because I get to travel to new places without any research."

Todd Stashwick, actor, Picard, 12 Monkeys

"It sounds cliche but I’m truly thankful for friends and family, I’m always humbled by their thoughtfulness and support.

"This year I’ve taken some trips and spent quality down time with them, getting away from work, away from LA, playing games, seeing shows, having a meal. The best kind of exhale."

Djouliet Amara, actress, AppleTV+'s The Big Door Prize

"This year, I’m thankful for my family! I’m thankful for impromptu calls from my dad at just the right moment every time.

"I’m thankful for adventure and joy and love. Happy holidays!"

Michael Maize, actor, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

"I am deeply thankful that I wake up every day and get to pursue my dreams.

"There can be rough patches and challenges along the road in the life of an artist, but I am fortunate to be able to pursue this road with vital, perseverant vigor!"

