Joanna Gaines reveals marriage secrets as she comments on 'tackling issues' with Chip

Fixer Upper stars Joanna Gaines, 44, and her husband Chip, 47, are approaching their 20th wedding anniversary, so what is their secret to a long and happy marriage?

The interior designer has been open about the fact that, like all relationships, theirs hasn't been entirely plain sailing. While she admitted that they have "our share of disappointments and arguments" and need to "tackle our issues", they still want to spend as much time together as possible – which includes opening retail store Magnolia Market and restaurant Magnolia Table.

In an excerpt from their book, The Magnolia Story, Joanna explained: "One pretty amazing thing we learned early on was that the more time we spent together, the better our relationship was.

"We seem to give each other energy. We function better together than we do apart, and I don't think either one of us has ever felt the urge to say, 'I need a break from you.' Don't get me wrong, we've certainly had our share of disappointments and arguments, but we just always wanted to tackle our issues together."

The couple opened Magnolia Market in 2003

The couple met in 2001 while Joanna was working at her dad's tire shop. Despite the fact that Chip was over an hour late to their first date and he took months to call her following a bet with his friend, that didn't stop their relationship from flourishing.

They tied the knot two years later after Chip popped the question in a shopping centre in Texas. Unlike traditional proposals, the No Pain, No Gaines author chose not to present his bride-to-be with a ring as he wanted them to design one together.

Joanna and Chip have said spending lots of time together on their work projects has helped their marriage

They chose a "nice round diamond and a beautiful, antique-looking platinum setting" which Joanna has refused to alter since then, explaining: "This is the original diamond I picked, and it’s perfect just the way it is."

Joanna and Chip are now doting parents to five kids: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew.

