10 concealed royal wedding shoes: Queen Consort's colourful heels, Meghan Markle's skyscrapers and more

Whether you want to treat yourself to a pair of designer footwear like Princess Kate or you're after more practical heels that will provide comfort all day long like Queen Elizabeth, you can't go wrong with a bit of royal wedding inspiration.

PHOTOS: Royals with rule-breaking second wedding dresses

But how can you see exactly what footwear royal brides wore on their wedding days? Their beautiful floor-length gowns inadvertently hid their wedding shoes, which they purposefully chose to last them from their grand entrance all the way to their evening reception.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

From Meghan Markle's Givenchy heels to Princess Beatrice's recycled party shoes, see some of the most gorgeous (and rarely-pictured) royal wedding heels…

Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding shoes

The Duchess of Cambridge also opted for Alexander McQueen to complement her Sarah Burton wedding dress for the royal wedding in 2011. The mid-height heels featured a rounded toe and were crafted from lace that matched her gorgeous gown.

Princess Beatrice's Valentino wedding shoes

Most of Princess Beatrice's bridal outfit at her 2020 pandemic wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was recycled. Alongside her Norman Hartnell wedding dress, which belonged to the Queen, the royal donned a pair of embellished Valentino heels that she had previously worn for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. They are now on display at Windsor Castle.

Princess Diana's Clive Shilton wedding shoes

For her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, Princess Diana paired her iconic David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress with silk satin pumps, deliberately designed to pay tribute to the couple. As well as the 542 sequins and 132 pearls embroidered on the top, the letters C and D to symbolise Charles and Diana were painted on the bottom of each heel surrounded by a floral design.

Clive Shilton, who made the shoes, told the Daily Mail: "[Diana] was a very shy, sweet, smiley-eyed young girl. Her main concern was that she wouldn't appear taller than Prince Charles, and because she was very tall—5'10"—the shoes would have to have a low heel."

RELATED: 11 royal couples who have divorced

TRENDING: 12 private royal wedding moments: From Princess Kate's rehearsal to Princess Eugenie's first dance

Queen Elizabeth's Rayne Shoes wedding shoes

The late Queen opted for a practical but pretty peep-toe sandal for her wedding to Prince Philip. Her block-heel wedding shoes were designed by Rayne Shoes and are a timeless, elegant choice for brides.

Meghan Markle's Givenchy court shoes

The Duchess of Sussex opted for classic court shoes from the same label that created her wedding dress – Givenchy. Meghan's shoes were said to be "based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin", and royal fans got a peek at her bridal footwear as she exited St George's Chapel with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's Aquazzurra wedding shoes

As well as changing her wedding dress, Meghan also had a change of wedding shoes for her evening reception. The Duchess donned a pair of bespoke Aquazzurra heels that featured a pale blue sole to complement her evening ensemble, which consisted of a Stella McCartney gown and her new wedding gift from Prince Harry – an aquamarine ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

RELATED: Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's fairytale wedding: From war tensions to 9ft cake

SNEAK PEEK: Inside Princess Beatrice's ultra-secret wedding with Edoardo: Loaned gown, stepson's role and more

Queen Consort Camilla's L.K. Bennett wedding shoes

The Queen Consort chose not to wear a white wedding dress for her nuptials to King Charles in 2005, instead opting to wear a pale blue Robinson Valentine ensemble that she styled with pale grey silk heels from LK.. Bennett, a favourite among royals including the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Eugenie's Charlotte Olympia wedding shoes

Princess Eugenie wore a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes with a peep toe and block heel for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. The wedding shoes were made from a textured ivory fabric and worked well with her Peter Pilotto wedding dress.

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar's ivory wedding shoes

Countess Sophie wore elegant ivory heels for her wedding to Prince Edward. The court shoes featured a V-shaped cut in the bridge and a mid-height heel.

Zara Tindall's Jimmy Choo wedding shoes

Jimmy Choo was the footwear designer of choice for Zara Phillips on her wedding day to Mike Tindall in 2011. The ivory heels were a stylish finishing touch to Zara's bridal look, which consisted of a Stewart Parvin wedding dress and the Greek 'Key' tiara, which was lent to her by Princess Anne.

DISCOVER: 10 priciest royal weddings of all time – up to £75.5million

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.