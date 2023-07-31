Princess Charlene of Monaco ruled as best-dressed royal wedding guest in daring corset dress

Few royal wedding guest outfits can rival Princess Charlene of Monaco's spellbinding and sophisticated mocha-hued corset dress, worn to the royal wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill back in 2013.
The wife of Prince Albert, née Charlene Wittstock, was a vision of ethereal beauty at the grand occasion one decade ago. Unearthed photographs show the former Olympic swimmer dressed to the nines for the nuptials hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on 8 June 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Monégasque royal donned a silhouette-skimming ruched corset dress teamed with a coordinating full-length skirt, which fishtailed out into a regal train.
Adding to her head-turning ensemble, Princess Charlene layered with a sheer silk overlay draped over her shoulders, accessorising with a matching crocodile clutch in a creamy chocolate hue.
She may now be brunette, but Princess Charlene's signature platinum blonde pixie crop was her boldest accessory at the 2013 wedding, which she gently swept to one side.
The South African-born royal rocked a popular beauty trend of the time; frosted pink lips, which she teamed with a rosy blush and a dramatic smokey eye.
It may come as no surprise that the Princess' ravishing ruched wedding guest dress was a sartorial concoction from Akris - one of her most loved brands. The Swiss fashion house specialises in luxury womenswear, and has become one of the most prolific designers in Princess Charlene's unrivalled wardrobe.
Speaking of bridal fashion, Princess Charlene was a vision of beauty on her own nuptials back in 2011, where she radiated beauty in a bespoke Giorgio Armani dress.
The royal bride's handmade gown reportedly took 2,500 hours to create, and featured nearly one hundred thousand Swarovski crystals, mother of pearl teardrops and golden gemstones combined.
Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on 2 July in the presence of celebrities and various heads of state, including the likes of Prince Albert's nephew Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.