Meet US soccer player Antonee Robinson's glamorous fiancée

Antonee Robinson will be cheered on by his fiancée and daughter when the USA faces off against England in the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been dating Darcy Myers since 2019 and together they share a daughter, Atlas, who was born in 2021. But what else do we know about her and their relationship? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Antonee Robinson's fiancée?

Anthony has been in a relationship with Darcy Myers for three years, although it is not clear how they met. Darcy appears to be relatively private about her personal life and hasn't shared much on social media apart from rare photos of her family and her travels.

Antonee is often supported by his fiancee and daughter

On their third anniversary in January, Antonee took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to his girlfriend. "Three years later and not a day goes by that I don't feel blessed to have met you. Happy anniversary my love," he said.

When did Antonee Robinson and Darcy Myers get engaged?

Antonee proposed to Darcy on her birthday in March 2022 while surrounded by rose petals.

Antonee and Darcy got engaged in March

Sharing a photo of him down on one knee in front of huge light-up letters that said, 'Marry me?', he wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday To My Beautiful G̶i̶r̶l̶f̶r̶i̶e̶n̶d̶ FIANCÉE. Me And Atlas Couldn't Be Luckier To Have You. Love You Always."

Darcy shared the same images and captioned them: "A dream come true."

Does Antonee Robinson have children?

Antonee and Darcy announced they were expecting their first child in October 2021. Darcy shared an adorable photo of a USA soccer jersey with 'Daddy' emblazoned on the back, alongside a baby scan photo.

Antonee and Darcy have yet to reveal their daughter's face

They welcomed their baby girl, named Atlas, in December 2021, although they waited four weeks before they revealed her arrival, with Darcy sharing a video of their newborn with the caption: "4 weeks of you."

While both Antonee and Darcy have shared photos of their little girl on social media, they have yet to reveal her face.

