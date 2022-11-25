Mike Tindall's exes before his royal wedding with Zara Tindall The rugby star has kept his love life largely private

Mike Tindall officially joined the royal family in 2011 when he walked down the aisle with Princess Anne's daughter Zara at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

LOOK: 5 royal men’s lesser-known wedding rings: From King Charles' hidden band to Prince Harry's rebellious ring

The couple – who are now doting parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas – have a very sweet love story starting with an accidental run-in in Sydney. With Mike sharing snippets inside his private home life on I'm a Celebrity, it has got us thinking about his love life before meeting Zara.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

Like the rest of the royal family, the former England rugby star kept details about his relationships under wraps, but we've rounded up what we know about who Mike dated before becoming a happily married man. Take a look…

Jessica Palmer was believed to be Mike's last serious relationship before tying the knot with Zara. The former couple met in 2001 when he was playing for Bath and she was studying law and management at Leeds University, near Mike's parents' home in West Yorkshire.

TRENDING: Royals announcing marriage breakdowns: From King Charles' amicable split to Peter Phillips' secret separation

WOW: 10 concealed royal wedding shoes: Queen Consort's colourful heels, Meghan Markle's skyscrapers and more

Mike dated Jessica Palmer for around a year and they remained friends

After dating for around one year, they went their separate ways but continued to be on good terms, with Jessica attending Mike and Zara's pre-wedding party on the Royal Yacht Britannia before celebrating their wedding in 2011.

Months after the royal wedding, Mike and Sydney-based former fundraising manager Jessica's relationship hit the headlines when they were spotted greeting each other in a bar in New Zealand. Jessica's grandmother Joan Turton clarified the friendly encounter was "totally innocent."

Jessica (pictured in orange) attended Mike and Zara's pre-wedding party and their 2011 royal wedding

"They used to see each other years ago and they are now friends. It is totally innocent," she told the Daily Mail.

Mike has understandably kept details of his ex-partners very quiet, but he has recently made some rare comments about his early relationship with Zara.

Mike and Zara got married in Edinburgh in 2011 after meeting in 2003

When fellow I'm a Celeb campmate Owen Warner asked whether he knew that Zara was royalty upon their first meeting – which took place during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Sydney – he said yes, adding he had previously met several members of her family.

"I know she's Princess Anne's daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby," he explained. Speaking of Zara, he continued: "We were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. I met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating."

Latest Mike Tindall stories

Why Mike Tindall's family member was AGAINST his wedding to Zara

Mike Tindall's extra-special celebrations with wife Zara after jungle exit revealed

Is THIS who is meeting Mike Tindall when he leaves I'm A Celeb jungle?

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.