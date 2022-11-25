10 pregnant celeb wedding guests with bump-skimming dresses: Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate, more

Maternity fashion can be hard to nail at any time of the year, but planning a wedding guest outfit in advance that you know will be comfortable and stylish is particularly challenging when your figure changes every week.

Do you want a flowing mini dress like Princess Kate's, or perhaps an elegant midi that highlights your bump a la Pippa Middleton? And, more importantly, are you risking sky-scraper heels in the name of fashion like Victoria Beckham? Keep scrolling to see pregnant celebrities wearing bump-skimming wedding guest dresses…

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

Victoria Beckham

The Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding in 2011 will go down in history – and Victoria Beckham's show-stopping outfit may as well! Pregnant with her daughter Harper at the time, the fashion designer looked incredible in a navy loose-fitting dress that skimmed over her bump and fell to her knees.

Victoria styled her long brunette hair in a sleek ponytail that was visible underneath her blue fascinator, but it was her towering black platform shoes that caught our attention.

Zara Tindall

Ahead of the birth of her daughter Lena in 2018, Zara Tindall gave us all a lesson in maternity dressing at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding as she stepped out in a beautiful teal coat dress decorated with black floral embroidery. Accessorising to perfection, the royal wore navy heels, a matching box clutch and a rose-embellished statement hat, which she styled with her hair in a chic low chignon.

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton was heavily pregnant with her second baby at Declan Donnelly's wedding with Ali Astall in August 2015, but that didn't stop her from dressing to impress. She rocked a black and white abstract mini dress that fell to her knees, with blue accents tying in with her bold strappy heels. Her daughter Honey was born one month after the wedding.

Pippa Middleton

At nine months pregnant, Pippa Middleton was positively glowing at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in 2018. She was spotted walking into St George's Chapel wearing a green, long-sleeved dress that perfectly accentuated her baby bump, paired with a matching hat, a black clutch and high heels.

Holly Willoughby

In the running for the celebrity with the best-dressed baby bump is Holly Willoughby following her glam outfit at her close friend Fearne Cotton's big day in 2014. The This Morning star, who was expecting son Chester at the time, opted for a floaty cream mini dress with pretty embroidery, adding pops of colour with her bright orange and pink clutch bag and shoes.

Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales was the picture of radiance in a bargain black and white polka dot Topshop dress back in May 2013, when she attended William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding. She teamed it with a black and white Vivien Sheriff hat and a little black jacket.

Karen Spencer

Princess Diana's brother Charles and his heavily pregnant wife Karen walked hand-in-hand at Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt's 2012 nuptials, with Karen proudly highlighting the fact she was expecting. She opted for a cobalt blue lacy midi dress with a satin belt that nipped in at the waist, with peep-toe patent heels and a matching fascinator adding the final glamorous touches.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne went for a bold fashion statement at her sister-in-law's nuptials in 1981 – not only did she opt for a white caped coat dress, but she also showed off her beautiful bump. The royal, who later gave birth to her daughter Zara, layered the coat over a patterned blue silky top and matching headdress, finished with black heels and gloves.

Meghan Markle

She may not have announced her pregnancy until a few days later, but the Duchess of Sussex hid her bump at Princess Eugenie's wedding. She was pictured smiling and waving in a midi coat dress with large buttons down the front and a wide fit, concealing the fact that she and Prince Harry were expecting their first child, Archie Harrison.

Countess of Wessex and Forfar

Countess Sophie ensured all eyes were on her with her pink and brown silky sleeveless dress which shared a glimpse at her bump. A hat and pointed-toe brown heels were her accessories of choice.

