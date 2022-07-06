18 wild royal wedding hats: Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and more Do you remember these striking royal headpieces?

Royal protocol dictates that women wear hats or fascinators when they attend a wedding, and with plenty of nuptials taking place over the years, the likes of Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex have become creative with their headpieces!

From colourful butterflies to feathers and florals, look back at Kate Middleton, the Queen, Zara Tindall and more royal ladies rocking very memorable wedding accessories.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

Zara Tindall

For her cousin Prince William's wedding, Zara stepped out in a metallic silver frock and a matching Philip Treacy slanted fascinator, which featured a bold flower detail.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Who said you can't wear a show-stopping hat to your own wedding? The Duchess of Cornwall turned heads in an Anna Valentine frock when she married Prince Charles in 2005. Instead of a tiara, she teamed the blue and gold embroidered gown with a spray of golden feathers, created by Philip Treacy.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice joined her sister Princess Eugenie at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, wearing an impressive nude pink hat that spawned its own parody Facebook account.

​Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie teamed her floral Vivienne Westwood outfit with an electric blue hat with purple flowers.

Kate Middleton

For Zara and Mike Tindall's 2011 wedding, Kate Middleton wore a stunning cream hat by Gina Foster Millinery called the ‘Krupp', which sat at an angle with large cream flowers underneath. It was perfectly coordinated with her DAY Birger et Mikkelsen coat.

Princess Anne

When Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston said 'I do' in 2019, Princess Anne went for a navy and yellow look complete with a matching hat.

Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie paired her white belted coat with a leopard print hat when she attended Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's civil ceremony at The Guildhall in Windsor. The striking Philip Treacy headpiece had a modern design and was finished off with feathers.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice stole the show at the wedding of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly in a bold butterfly fascinator.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne watched her brother Prince Charles wed Duchess Camilla wearing a vibrant blue fascinator complete with a matching veil.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla gave fascinators a whole new meaning when she attended the wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall wearing a jaw-dropping floral design.

The Queen Mother

All eyes were on the Queen Mother and her green feathered hat at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth attended the wedding of her son Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones wearing an impressive purple feather creation.

Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie rocked another eye-catching hat when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. Princess Anne's headgear behind her made quite a statement, too.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla wore a very large pink ruffled fascinator to the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana opted for a green hat complete with a large bow at the front for the wedding of Helen Windsor and Tim Taylor.

Princess Anne and Princess Margaret

Princess Anne chose an impressive yellow and white floral style fascinator with a tulle overlay for the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, while Princess Margaret opted for a plaited pink hat with fringing.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice attended Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding at St George's Chapel wearing a cream design complete with a large floral and bow feature.

Queen Mother and Princess Margaret

The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret made a statement in bold purple and blue with feathers and fringing for the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

