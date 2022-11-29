Jennifer Lopez carries secret Ben Affleck tribute everywhere following 'biggest heartbreak'

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about how she had to "move on and survive" following her "painful" breakup with now-husband Ben Affleck.

The couple first got engaged in November 2002 after Ben proposed with a six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond, and they had planned to exchange vows in September 2003, but they split before they managed to walk down the aisle. After rekindling their romance in 2021 and getting married in Vegas in July 2022, she admitted she now carries around a loving tribute to him everywhere she goes – have you spotted it?

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fairytale love story - all the details

During an interview with Apple Music One's Zane Lowe, JLo said that Ben often told her: "Not. Going. Anywhere" after they got back together, and he decided to drive home that message by getting it engraved inside her engagement ring.

Ben proposed in April 2022 with a stunning green diamond ring, which is estimated to be worth up to $10 million, complete with an 8.5-carat natural green brilliant cut diamond flanked by white trapezoid diamonds on either side – and, of course, the hidden engraving which has never been pictured.

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, "Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" she explained to Zane.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker also admitted she struggled to perform songs she wrote about Ben from her This Is Me...Then album following their 2004 split, which she described as the "biggest heartbreak" of her life.

She added: "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right.

"But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending. 'That would never happen. We're not going to write that because nobody would believe it' ending."

