The Rookie: Feds' Niecy Nash is a vision for third woodland wedding – you have to see her bridal dress The actress tied the knot in her garden in 2020

Following two former marriages, The Rookie: Feds actress Niecy Nash found love with singer Jessica Betts and the couple wed in 2020.

The TV star, who is known for her portrayal of Simone Clark, was previously married to ordained minister Don Nash for 13 years and they welcomed three children before divorcing in 2007. Four years later, she tied the knot with Jay Tucker, opting for a cream strapless Ines DiSanto gown with a ruffled skirt, but they announced their split in 2019 and finalised their divorce in March 2020.

Niecy met Jessica on social media in 2015, while still married to Jay, but their friendship turned romantic following her split from her ex-husband. The Dahmer star enjoyed a low-key wedding with Jessica at their home in Ventura, California on 29 August 2020 – and she looked gorgeous in a fitted mermaid wedding dress that perfectly highlighted her figure.

Photos Niecy shared on social media show her rocking a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and lace applique detailing as she held her new wife's hand following their ceremony. She added a long flowing veil and held a bouquet of peach flowers, coordinating with the floral decorations around the trees at their woodland ceremony.

Nancy and Jessica got married at their home in 2020

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts #LoveWins," she captioned the photo, which showed Jessica modelling a smart cream suit.

Looking back at her past romances, she admitted on Red Table Talk: "When I married my first husband I was looking for a savior. I had experienced a lot of childhood trauma."

She added that she stayed in her first marriage because she felt the "weight" of opinions around divorce as a Christian. "I left for my children. Because I wanted them to see what real love looked like," she added.

The actress was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker (pictured)

"I feel like my second marriage, I wanted partnership and I also wanted to be married and I met a man who wanted to be married and we said, 'Let's give it a go!'

"I don't have a mean or bad thing to say about anybody I married because they were all kind people they were just different."

On the subject of falling in love with her now-wife, whom she described to People as "a special human being", Niecy explained: "We began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I've learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."

