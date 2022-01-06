Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden melt hearts with rare declarations of love on wedding anniversary The actress and Good Charlotte singer have been married for seven years

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were inundated with congratulatory messages on Thursday as they marked a special celebration.

The Charlie's Angels star and the Good Charlotte frontman declared their everlasting love for one another in honor of their seventh wedding anniversary – and fans were blown away by their rare public declarations. The couple wed after a whirlwind seven-month romance back in 2015.

Sharing artwork of a tiger sitting alongside a plant on Instagram, Benji wrote: "Today seven years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal, and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth."

He added: "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz. Happy Anniversary I love you!"

Cameron was quick to respond to her husband's romantic words, replying: "I [heart emoji] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY.

"Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS."

Cameron and Benji wed in 2015 after seven months of dating

Fans soon flooded the comment section of Benji's post, wishing the couple a happy anniversary and gushing over their sweet words. "Crying! So beautiful. Happy anniversary," replied one follower. A second said: "Congratulations! Love that love."

A third added: "So happy you finally got your happily ever after," and a fourth penned: "Such a sweet post. Happy anniversary and cheers for continued bliss."

The happy couple said 'I do' in a ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in front of friends such as Christina Applegate, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The couple share a daughter, Raddix

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron previously told radio host Andy Cohen. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise, it would have been something else."

The Bad Teacher actress recalled the first time she set eyes on Benji, revealing on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast that she "saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"

But it wasn't just the physical attraction that drew her to her now-husband. "When I saw... who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"

