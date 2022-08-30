Meghan Markle opens up about secret wedding speech with 'my love' Prince Harry The royal broke with tradition by making her own wedding speech

There have long been hints that Meghan Markle's speech at her royal wedding with Prince Harry was very heartfelt, but nobody knew exactly what she said – until now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 before hosting a private evening reception for guests at Frogmore House in Windsor, near the couple's former home. In a break from tradition, which sees the groom, the best man and the father of the bride make speeches, Meghan decided to say a few words.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed she said in her speech that she took comfort in the "resounding knowing that, above all, love wins."

According to royal biographers Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, the Duchess' speech also included special mentions to her royal in-laws and her new husband, whom she affectionately calls "my love."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in 2018

"The bride took her moment at the mic to express her appreciation to the Queen for warmly welcoming her into the fold from the start, Charles got his own thank you for stepping in to fill the role of her father in escorting her down the aisle and for his courtesy in helping her mother through unfamiliar territory," the biographers wrote.

"Doria [Ragland], too, was thanked for her support and wisdom. The bulk of her praise, though, went to Harry, the prince she had been fixed up with by chance and who continued to shatter her every expectation," they added.

During her most recent interview, Meghan hinted that she was willing to open up about her "love story" with Prince Harry. "The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story," she explained, but when asked if she's filming a documentary about their relationship, she added: "I'm not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don't know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."

Meghan made a speech at the evening wedding reception

Harry and Meghan first met at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London in summer 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. They initially kept their relationship under wraps, with the royal even admitting the lengths he and his now wife went to, to keep their blossoming romance under wraps.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex said: "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles."

News of their relationship broke in October that year, and they went on to announce their engagement in November 2017. The pair are parents to son Archie and daughter Lilibet, and the family now live in Montecito.

