How Strictly's Helen Skelton removed all traces of Richie marriage following shock split

Countryfile host Helen Skelton spent years renovating her family home in Yorkshire with her estranged husband Richie Myler, but she wasted no time removing items that reminded her of their marriage following their split.

After making the shock announcement that they had separated just four months after she welcomed her third child, the Strictly Come Dancing star – who is competing alongside Gorka Marquez – sold several gifts they received for their 2013 wedding.

WATCH: Helen Skelton breaks down in tears as she talks about family

During her appearance on Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, which airs on Monday, Helen explained: "This is a great opportunity to get rid of a load of stuff."

The "stuff" she was referring to was sentimental items such as an antique dark wood vaulting horse – one of her wedding presents – plus a Victorian dentist chair and two Art Deco armchairs. According to The Sun, she sold 18 lots which reportedly earnt her almost £1,000.

Helen lives in Yorkshire with her three children

Helen and Richie would have been celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary this month after exchanging vows on 22 December 2013. At the time, the former Blue Peter presenter looked stunning in a 1920s-style bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, embellished sheer top and a satin sash around her waist, while rugby league player Richie looked dapper in a black suit.

Last year, Helen marked their anniversary by sharing throwback photos and penning a witty message that read: "Happy Anniversary Mr M. For year nine of our marriage I promise to learn to put a duvet cover on if you stop knocking holes in my kitchen walls. Just a snap shot of life. No one needs to see me nagging you to take the bin out. #anniversary #wedding #marriage."

The former couple got married in 2013

Just four months later, she confirmed they had split by releasing a statement on her Instagram Stories. "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

They are parents to sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and Elsie, who turns one in December. Richie is also expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

