Strictly's Nicola Adams' beachside wedding photos with mini dress-clad Ella Baig confuse fans The couple posed for family photos next to the sea

Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig recently welcomed baby Taylor Nate Adams together, but fans were convinced they had taken the next step in their relationship after the boxer shared stunning beachside wedding photos.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who competed alongside pro dancer Katya Jones in 2020 – kept her outfit classicly elegant in a black tux with a bow tie while her girlfriend showed off her model figure in a silk strapless mini dress in a romantic champagne hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Adams & Ella Baig reveal which baby names didn't make the cut

Against the backdrop of the ocean, Nicola and Ella posed for a romantic family photo with their son behind an exotic floral arch made up of red and orange flowers, and she wrote: "Perfect Together."

Some of their fans were quick to congratulate them after assuming they had tied the knot, but they were forced to clarify they were actually celebrating a friend's wedding. "Congratulations you gorgeous people xxx," commented one fan, and Nicola replied: "We didn't get married." A second remarked that she had made the same mistake: "If I’m honest I thought they did too."

DISCOVER: Is Strictly's Nancy Xu married? Everything you need to know about martial arts partner

Nicola and Ella posed with their baby son Taylor on the beach

"Engaged??" another penned, while a fourth wrote: "Congratulations on your engagement or wedding whichever one it is hope you’ll have years of happiness xxx."

"So yeah, sorry for the confusion on my last post. Me and Ella are not married, that was our friend’s wedding," Nicola later explained on her Instagram Story, and joked: "I'm in trouble now."

Earlier in the day, she had shared a peek inside her friend's celebrations with an Instagram video captioned: "Congratulations @jade_william and @jehan_mx beautiful wedding I’m so happy to have shared that special moment with you both."

It included a piano player performing live on the beach, coconut drinks for their guests to stay hydrated and even an Instagram-worthy swing where the newlyweds sat overlooking the sea.

The couple were celebrating their friend's wedding

Nicola and Ella met during a night out in Leeds in 2018 after Ella finished her time at university there. The model, who is signed with London-based agency, HLD Models & Production, admitted she didn't know who Nicola was and had to ask a friend who everyone was taking pictures of.

In 2020, they started IVF using Nicola's egg fertilised via a sperm donor who resembled Ella, and Ella gave birth to their baby boy on 9 July 2022 via Caesarean.

"My son being born is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love," Olympic champion boxer Nicola told HELLO!.

"This is the point when everything feels worth the chaos and the long process of IVF. It’s the one outcome you’re waiting for," Ella added.

MORE ON STRICTLY: See inside Strictly celebrities' weddings: Kym Marsh's emotional ceremony, Fleur East's mountainous nuptials & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.