Jane Moore confirms split with 'best friend' Gary live on Loose Women The couple got married in 2002

Jane Moore has announced that she has split from her husband Gary Farrow, just months after they marked 20 years of marriage.

The Loose Women star told her co-hosts on Wednesday that she still shares a home with her "best friend" Gary and their kids Ellie, Grace and Lauren – who acted as her bridesmaids. However, they plan to sell the family home in January and purchase separate properties "near each other" in 2023.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore opens up about her split from Gary on Loose Women

The separation did not come out of the blue, as Jane admitted they discussed breaking up last year before she decided to care for Gary after he fell and broke his leg.

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year," she said. Lightening the mood, Jane joked: "And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

On a more serious note, she added: "I would hope he would say I'm his best friend. And I'm keen we don't lose that element."

Jane and Gary tied the knot at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, with the TV star looking beautiful in an effortless bridal dress with a cowl neckline and sheer sleeves. She teamed it with a sparkling tiara and a classic bouquet made up of orchids.

BEST PICTURES: 9 Loose Women brides with very unexpected wedding dresses

The couple have split after 20 years of marriage

However, Jane suffered a mishap with her gown when she recycled it to mark Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10th wedding anniversary in 2021. "I am covered in bruises," Jane said, after searching for her dress in her attic. She continued: "Right in the middle, Gary opened up a celebratory ale and it spread all over my dress."

Jane also previously admitted she found out that Gary was arrested the night before their wedding halfway through her big day.

During a discussion on Loose Women about their pre-wedding fears, Jane explained that it all began when the PR boss "got lairy" after a fire alarm at the hotel where he was spending the night.

Jane and Gary are planning to sell their family home

"I would have had pre-wedding wobbles if I had known what was going to happen," she began. "Between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he'd been arrested and thrown in a police cell."

She explained: "Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep."

After receiving a knock on the door from four policemen, Jane said: "He got arrested, chucked into the cells underneath the place. "He said, 'At one point, I could see through the bars that it was getting daylight.' We were getting married at 10am."

NOW SEE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares sunset family wedding photo in heartfelt tribute

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.