Jane Moore's wedding dress suffered major mishap at the hands of husband Gary The pair tied the knot on 4 May 2002

Jane Moore and her husband Gary Farrow are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary after tying the knot on 4 May 2002 at London's Claridges Hotel. While they likely look back on their big day with fond memories, it did not go without its mishaps.

Not only was the Loose Women star's husband arrested hours before they exchanged vows, but he was also responsible for an accident with Jane's beautiful wedding dress.

WATCH: Jane Moore discusses husband Gary's arrest hours before their wedding

The 59-year-old looked stunning in her understated, effortless bridal dress that features a cowl neckline, sheer sleeves and a long train that she was pictured holding. She teamed it with a sparkling tiara that was just visible above her blonde bob and a classic bouquet made up of orchids.

However, when Jane slipped the gown on once again to mark Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10th wedding anniversary in 2021 alongside her fellow Loose Women panellists, she revealed a new detail from their wedding day.

Jane's beautiful wedding dress

"I am covered in bruises," Jane said, after searching for her dress in her attic. She continued: "Right in the middle, Gary opened up a celebratory ale and it spread all over my dress." Oops!

It didn't appear to leave a lasting stain, but Jane was likely not impressed at the time, especially since Gary's best man was Elton John. The mishap happened shortly after Gary was arrested, which he admitted to Jane halfway through their wedding day.

The star has discussed her wedding with her Loose Women co-stars

Jane revealed Gart "got lairy" after the fire alarm went off at the hotel he was staying at the night before the wedding. "Between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he'd been arrested and thrown in a police cell," she began.

"Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep," she continued. After receiving a knock on the door from four policemen, Jane said: "He got arrested, chucked into the cells underneath the place.

"He said, 'At one point, I could see through the bars that it was getting daylight.' We were getting married at 10am."

