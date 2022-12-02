Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares sunset family wedding photo in heartfelt tribute The Loose Women star's son tied the knot in July

Coleen Nolan shared the most stunning wedding photo to mark her son Shane Jr's 34th birthday on Friday.

The Loose Women panellist was a very proud mum when her son – whom she shares with her ex-husband Shane Richie – exchanged vows with Maddie Wahdan in July 2022. In honour of Shane's birthday, Coleen posted a series of throwback photos, including one of Shane's romantic nuptials and another of the doting mother with her little boy on her lap.

Across the images, she shared a heartfelt message that read: "To @iamshanenolan, my beautiful boy…my first born. For 34 years you have brought me so much joy, so much laughter even when times were hard. You deserve the best birthday…I love you ALWAYS."

Taking pride of place in the top spot was the wedding picture by photographer Charlotte Clemie, which showed Shane kissing his bride's hand against the backdrop of the sunset. He looked dapper in a black suit while Maddie made a beautiful bride in an off-the-shoulder gown with lace detailing and buttons down the back. She wore her dark hair down in effortless waves and added drop earrings.

Coleen shared a photo from Shane's wedding to mark his birthday. Photographer: Charlotte Clemie

Meanwhile, Coleen had left her mother-of-the-groom outfit to the last minute, and she even resorted to asking her fellow Loose Women panellists for help – before surprising fans and choosing a different outfit entirely!

Coleen wore a vibrant blue gown with a low-cut V-neck, off-the-shoulder cropped sleeves, an embellished belt and a ruffled midi skirt. She finished off her look with blue pointed heels, a glamorous hat in the same shade of blue, and a sparkly silver shoulder bag.

The Loose Women star was radiant in a vibrant blue mother-of-the-groom dress

At the time, The Nolans star posed in front of two pillars holding large white flower displays and wrote: "What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter-in-law @maddiewahdan's wedding day. I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all."

