Jane Moore's 'lairy' ex Gary arrested hours before five-star hotel wedding

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore announced her split from her husband Gary Farrow in December 2022 following 20 years of marriage – but their wedding almost didn't go ahead.

During a chat about pre-wedding fears with her co-stars, Jane revealed that Gary was arrested the night before they said 'I do' at five-star London hotel Claridges on 4 May 2002, and he was still behind bars on the morning of their nuptials. However, she didn't even find out about her ex-husband's police incident until halfway through their wedding day! Jane explains all in the video below…

Jane explained that it all began when the PR boss "got lairy" after a fire alarm at the hotel where he was spending the night alongside his daughter Lauren and Jane's kids Ellie and Grace.

"I would have had pre-wedding wobbles if I had known what was going to happen," she began. "So we got married and then between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he'd been arrested and thrown in a police cell."

Even her fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha seemed shocked by the story, responding: "What?"

"Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were. Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep," she continued. But the drama wasn't over!

After receiving a knock on the door from four policemen, Jane said: "He got arrested, chucked into the cells underneath the place.

"He said, 'At one point, I could see through the bars that it was getting daylight.' We were getting married at 10am."

Trying to alert the policemen about his upcoming wedding, Gary was reportedly shouting, "I'm getting married", but they simply responded with: "Oh, we've heard that excuse!"

Luckily, Gary made it to his wedding on time and Jane saw the funny side.

The former couple got married in front of a star-studded guest list that included Jonathan Ross, Barbara Windsor and Frank Skinner, while Sir Elton John was Gary's best man.

Jane has since shared a glimpse at her wedding dress, which features a cowl neckline and long sheer sleeves. She accessorised with a fine chain necklace and a headband that sat on the top of her sleek blonde bob, while her two bridesmaids wore purple dresses.

They split in 2022 following one year of discussions around their relationship, and Jane revealed the delay was due to the fact that she wanted to look after Gary following a painful injury.

