Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's 'months of begging' Janette Manrara before first date The professional dancer was smitten from the beginning

Janette Manrara has been married to Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec since 2017, but she admitted took some convincing to go on a first date as she "wasn't looking for a boyfriend."

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on future baby plans

The professional dancers met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor. Speaking candidly to Prima about their relationship, Janette said it wasn't love at first sight for her, but her now-husband knew immediately that they had a connection – and he wasn't about to let that go.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec so loved up in new video

"I was rehearsing when Aljaz came in, looking like Prince Charming. Everyone just froze in awe… except for me. I was so focused on travelling the world and living my best life, I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend," she began, reminiscing about their 2010 meeting.

RELATED: Strictly Come Dancing couples that survived the so-called Strictly curse

LOOK: 12 celebrity couples who jetted abroad for dreamy destination weddings

"On one of our first nights out with the cast, he kept trying to buy me a drink and I kept saying no. Then he said, 'You watch, I'm going to marry you one day!'" And he was right!

The professional dancers celebrated with their Strictly co-stars

Aljaz added: "I just knew from the first moment I saw her. And after months of begging, I finally convinced her to go out with me!" He continued: "I was ready to propose five hours after meeting her! … You know how they say there's someone out there who's just right for you? Janette is perfect proof of that."

After getting to know Aljaz's personality and values, the rest was history. "Obviously he's a beautiful man, but it was when he started talking about his family values and priorities in life. He had such emotional intelligence and I remember thinking, 'Wait a minute, he’s lovely on the inside, extremely talented, funny and handsome!'" Janette explained.

Janette and Aljaz opened up about their relationship. Photo credit - Prima UK/Nicky Johnston

The couple got married in a whopping three different weddings across multiple countries, starting with an intimate ceremony in London at Chelsea town hall, followed by a celebration held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in front of celebrity guests such as Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp, Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones and Anton du Beke.

They went on to have another two ceremonies in Slovenia and Florida.

The Strictly stars are the cover stars of Prima's December issue

Speaking of her first wedding on 15 July, Janette told HELLO!: "My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

She added: "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

The December issue of Prima is on sale from 3rd November.

MORE: Strictly star Jayde Adams' ex-partner announces surprise beachside wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.