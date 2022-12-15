Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly personal wedding album - surprising unseen pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Netflix documentary saw the Duke open up about blame for Meghan's heartbreaking miscarriage and speak candidly about his shouting argument with his own brother Prince William. However, there were also more joyful moments included in the final three episodes including an inside look at the couple's romantic 2018 wedding day.

Episode four of the docuseries included a retelling of their wonderful wedding day and alongside the couple's commentary was a selection of never-before-seen wedding photos. See the best newly surfaced pictures…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling as newlyweds

The royal couple shared a candid photo of them walking through a hall at their grand wedding venue. The bride could be seen pulling up her dress as she strolled. Groom Harry placed his hand on her back as they walked through the group of smiling faces.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drinking champagne

The newlyweds posed on a balcony inside the wedding venue while enjoying a glass of fizz. Meghan Markle could be seen raising a glass while her husband Harry pointed towards the camera.

Princess Kate at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

A very rare image inside the couple's wedding reception held at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle showed Princess Kate mingling with guests.

Prince Harry's wedding speech

A black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry raising a toast during his wedding speech was included in the show. His new wife Meghan could be seen in the background of the shot, looking emotional as her husband spoke to their guests.

Prince Charles kissing Meghan on the cheek

Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day, as her dad wasn't by her side, and in a previously unseen moment Prince Harry's father tenderly kissed the bride on the cheek.

Prince Harry and Meghan cutting their wedding cake

The moment Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan cut their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword was caught on camera. The pair smiled as they marked this special moment during their big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding fireworks

One romantic photo showed the back of the Sussexes as they gazed up at the night sky filled with fireworks over the lake at Frogmore House. The picture captures the beauty of the magical moment perfectly.

