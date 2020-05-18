Can you believe 19 May marks two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married? To mark the special occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake designer, Claire Ptak, took to social media to share a sweet tribute to the royal couple, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the preparations.

Claire thanked several designers for the outfits she wore back in 2018

It is well-known that Claire's team put a tremendous amount of work into creating the "non-traditional" royal wedding cake, which was made up of three separate lemon and elderflower cakes that required 200 Amalfi lemons and ten bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial. However, the pastry chef also unveiled their outfits and, more importantly, what they did immediately after the job was finished.

Sharing a photo of herself with her team of six bakers all dressed in white polo necks and chic cream aprons, she wrote: "My dream team. Can’t believe this was two years ago. I love these bakers so much. It was an epic challenge and we nailed it. Thanks for our incredible uniforms @sunspelclothing." After completing the cake, Claire changed out of her uniform from the luxury British brand and into a white summer dress from Simone Rocha, which she could be seen wearing as she posed next to the finished creation, displayed on ornate gold goblets and adorned with fresh peonies at Windsor Castle. "A very Happy 2nd Anniversary to Harry and Meghan. @sussexroyal My dream job got even better that day. Thanks for the incredible dress @simonerocha," Claire captioned the post.

Claire went straight to her favourite restaurant in East London following the big day

So how could the bakers possibly unwind after five days working in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace? It appears they went straight to Claire's favourite restaurant in East London, which stayed open especially for her team. The owner of Violet Cakes shared a picture of herself sitting on a bench outside Brawn, still dressed in her chic white dress, and wrote: "Taken by my wine guru @frostanna when @brawn49 kept their doors open especially for me and my team after we finished setting up THAT cake. We were knackered, but elated and SO hungry!!!"

