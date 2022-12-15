Who is Stephen Colbert's wife? All you need to know The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host married in 1993

Stephen Colbert has become a household name thanks in part to his work on The Colbert Report and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The TV star and comedian has won many accolades for his work, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special in 2021, and there is no one he would rather share his successes with than his loving wife. But who is she? Find out all you need to know below…

Who is Stephen Colbert's wife?

Stephen has been married to Evelyn McGee-Colbert since 1993. Evelyn was born in Stephen's hometown of Charleston, S.C. which is where the couple met.

She is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she earned her degree with a double major in English and drama. She also studied at New York City's Circle in the Square Theater School.

Like her husband, Evelyn has worked in the entertainment industry for years and even holds some impressive acting credits to her name.

Evelyn has worked as an actress and producer

She has had roles in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, In the Saddle, Alpha House, and Nuptials. She was also featured in the comedy series Strangers with Candy, which was co-produced by Stephen.

Evelyn is the vice president of her husband's production company, Spartina Productions, where she also works as an independent film producer, and she is the president of the Montclair Film Board of Trustees.

How did Stephen Colbert meet his wife?

Both Stephen and Evelyn are from Charleston and their families knew each other when they were children, a fact they only realized after they met as adults.

Stephen has shared details of their first meeting in the past and revealed that when he first saw Evelyn, he was contemplating marriage to another woman.

The couple met at a theater in Charleston

The TV star revealed on air once that his partner at the time had given him an ultimatum and he returned home to visit his mom to think about their future.

However, fate had other plans as one evening, he accompanied his mom to a showing of the musical Hydrogen Jukebox and saw Evelyn in the theater lobby.

Upon seeing Evelyn, Stephen said he immediately thought: "Her. Honest to God I thought, there's your wife, you're going to marry her."

Stephen introduced himself to Evelyn later that night, and said he recalled thinking: "You will kick yourself for the rest of your life if you do not turn around and say hello to her." The couple then began dating and married in October 1993.

Stephen and Evelyn have three kids

Does Stephen Colbert have children?

Stephen and Evelyn have welcomed three children during their marriage: daughter Madeline and sons Peter and John.

Speaking about being a father to Buzzfeed, Stephen previously said: "I didn't know what to expect, but I think the most surprising thing is that, while it's hard — it's hard — but even the hard parts are just beautiful."

