Ant Anstead shares rare post featuring Renee Zellweger for heartfelt reason The couple have been dating since June 2021

Ant Anstead proved that he and girlfriend Renee Zellweger are as loved up as ever with a rare social media post - and it certainly got fans talking.

The British presenter took to Instagram and shared a snapshot from a wedding gone by which featured their name places and heart shaped cookies with the bride and groom's initials on them.

MORE: Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead stun fans with PDA packed photo during very special wedding

The close-up was captioned: "What a beautiful weekend wedding," making reference to the nuptials of his close pal, Jenson Button and wife, Brittny Ward, which took place earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Renee Zellweger stars on Celebrity IOU: Joyride hosted by boyfriend Ant Anstead

While he didn't reveal why he'd chosen to share that particular image - since it didn't mark an anniversary of any sort - it did spark a big reaction from his followers who thought Ant and Renee had tied the knot.

"Omg I thought you guys got married," wrote one, while another responded: "I thought the same for a second," and a third commented: "Do I hear wedding bells for you as well?"

READ: Formula 1 ace Jenson Button finally marries Brittny Ward after postponing wedding twice

MORE: Christina Haack's secret third wedding with Josh Hall after whirlwind romance

The pair are rarely seen together as they keep their personal life out of the spotlight, but Ant does occasionally gush about the Bridget Jones actress.

Ant shared a sweet photo from the wedding of Jenson Button and his bride Brittny Ward

Alongside a photo with her, he previously wrote: "This lady.Pure. Class.Ren x."

He also paid tribute to her on their milestone anniversary with another snapshot of them together.

MORE: Christina Haack wows in white bikini during dreamy vacation

"WOW! This just popped up in memories," he wrote. "One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year……."

Ant and Renee are still very happy together

On her birthday, Ant also shared a sweet message alongside a black and white selfie of the pair.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am."

Ant met the Oscar winner while filming an episode of his show, Celebrity IUU: Joyride.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.