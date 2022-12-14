Why did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton divorce? Inside their relationship The country music stars used to be a power couple

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton used to be one of the most recognisable couples in the country music world, with the pair having been married between 2011 and 2015.

The couple surprised their fans when they called it quits, with the pair releasing a joint statement. "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," they said. "We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Rumours began circulating about their split, with the pair dismissing allegations that both had cheated during their time together, while another report claimed Miranda and Blake split because of differing views on whether to have children.

In 2016, Blake opened up about their split, explaining that he didn't fully know why they had decided to go their separate ways.

At an album launch party, he explained: "It's basically what it sounds like. At some point whether you go through a divorce or a breakup or whatever, once you get past the anger and the frustration of it all, you kind of go into the sad part of it where it's just like, 'Gosh, how come that didn't work out?'"

Blake had previously hinted at marriage difficulties, revealing that their long-distance relationship was taking its toll.

Blake and Miranda were married from 2011 to 2015

Speaking to People, he said that although the pair tried to make sure they never went more than "two weeks" apart, there were still challenges. "But the truth is that you just got to take advantage of every window of time that you have, and you can't force it to happen," he said.

Miranda added in a separate interview with the publication: "Blake's person is pulling him that way, and my person is pulling me this way."

Following their split, the couple did not see eye to eye, but they have since buried the hatchet as they moved on with their lives.

Blake is now married to his Voice co-star, Gwen Stefani, while Miranda is married to police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

