Jimmy Fallon's incredible $5.7m home looks like a theme park - see inside

The Tonight Show host's second home in the Hamptons features tunnel slides - his daughters Franny and Winnie love it!

Jimmy Fallon home
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen and their children, Frances (Franny) and Winnie split their time between two homes and their cool downtown Manhattan apartment is nothing compared to their mansion in Sagaponack, hidden in the Hamptons.

The TV host - who is currently facing controversy over The Tonight Show - let fans into his Hamptons beach house when he hosted the late-night show from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and he has continued to share glimpses on his Instagram page, leaving fans in awe. 

From a huge arts and crafts room for Jimmy's daughters to a high-tech-looking gym and indoor tunnel slide. We hardly know where to begin!

WATCH: 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

Keep scrolling to see what makes the TV star's home so special...

Jimmy Fallon's slide

the entrance of an orange tunnel slide built into the wooden wall of a domestic home© YouTube

Jimmy has his very own slide to get from one floor to the other. 

Another episode showed that the slide is red, and there is a desk at the bottom, as well as retro lockers.

jimmy sits at an office desk looking at piles of paper with a bright orange indoor tunnel slide in the background and a lilac hued troll doll on his desk© YouTube

Jimmy Fallon's games room

jimmy looks at the camera and holds up a sheet of white paper featuring a childs scribbles in blue crayon and in the background a child wearing a red dress sits at a dark wood piano© YouTube

As well as the main living room, Jimmy has a separate living-turned-games-room. It's designed with wooden paneling on the walls and has a retro counter-style desk at one side, a piano, and two green armchairs.

jimmy stands with his palms pressed together next to a popcorn maker with more brightly colored contraptions in the background© YouTube

Another area of the games room has a shelving unit with Disney's seven dwarves on top and a vintage popcorn machine. There is also a drum kit.

jimmy sits in an arm chair with a little girls hands clutching him around the shoulders but attention is drawn to a pool table and colourful posters in the background© YouTube

As if that wasn’t enough, Jimmy has a foosball table, as seen behind him here.

Jimmy Fallon's garden

a man stands outside surrounded by the netting of what appears to be a huge trampoline© YouTube

Outside, Jimmy has a trampoline, with a basketball hoop fitted within the net.

Jimmy Fallon's workshop

a child holds up an abstract looking painting that they appear to have created themselves while standing in a huge art workshop with paint pots and brushes everywhere © YouTube

Jimmy has his own arts and crafts workshop, where his daughter spends a lot of time.

Jimmy Fallon's living room

jimmy sat on a cream sofa in front of two huge windows between two little girls and red patterned cushions as then all concentrate on cards that they are holding© YouTube

Perhaps the tamest room of them all is the main living room, designed with cream walls, and a cream button-back sofa with red patterned cushions.

Jimmy Fallon's home gym

a man sits on a foam mat in a brightly colored gym with a small while towel flopped over his head as he takes a photo© Photo: Instagram

Jimmy's personal home gym is very much in keeping with the rest of the brightly colored house. It is decorated with retro blue and orange patterned wallpaper, and Jimmy has apparently opted for the brightest colored equipment he could find.

