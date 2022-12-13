Blake Shelton reveals 'embarrassing' insight into married life with Gwen Stefani The Voice star married the No Doubt singer in 2021

Blake Shelton has been on cloud nine since he began dating Gwen Stefani back in 2014 – and he's now revealed the unexpected activity that bonded them as a couple.

The Voice star opened up about family life with his wife – whom he married on his Oklahoma ranch in 2021 – and admitted the couple spends an "embarrassing" amount of money on their shared love of gardening.

"I think our biggest bonding, as far as something we do together besides music, has to be gardening," he told People.

"We go way over the top. If there was a splurge that's embarrassing it's probably how much we spend on [flower] seeds, like boxes of seeds come to the house."

Blake added: "So, we'll plant everything we can. Basically, all we can get to grow is zinnias and sunflowers at this point, but we're convinced that we're going to find a way to have crazy plants that should never grow in Oklahoma or California."

Blake and Gwen love gardening

The country singer also admitted that he and Gwen are not that exciting and now prefer to spend evenings in front of the TV instead of at glitzy events.

"If people knew how not exciting [our life] truly is, it's that tame," he divulged. "I've said this to [Gwen] before, the timing of when we have gotten together at this point in our life, our batteries don't charge up as much as they used to."

The couple married in 2021

Blake explained: "We've done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives, now we're just like, 'Hey, I'm good with at 6pm to go put my sweatpants on and watch Ozark eight times tonight if you want to'. That's literally our life now and we love it."

Gwen and Blake said 'I do' in front of family and friends at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, which is the same place where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

