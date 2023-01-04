Princess Kate and Prince William's sweet moment everyone missed at Princess Eugenie's wedding The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment of intimacy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

It’s quite rare to spot an intimate moment of romance between the Prince and Princess of Wales in public, so when the couple do cosy up it thoroughly delights fans. Princess Kate and Prince William shared the sweetest moment during Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018 – and fans have only just spotted it.

During the royal wedding, the couple were seen holding hands. Princess Kate put her hand on her husband's knee during the ceremony while Prince William was reading the wedding booklet. He simply but softly held her hand while keeping it on his knee.

Princess Eugenie's nuptials, which were held in Westminster Abbey in London, clearly sparked love to be in the air, as it's not often the couple are seen interacting romantically in the public sphere.

Fans were thrilled at the emergence of the throwback clip and raced to social media to coo over the royals' loving relationship. "This is what love looks like," one wrote, while another added: "I love them so much. Prince William and Princess Catherine..." A third noted: "Wonderful happy pair," while a fourth agreed, uttering: "So sweet I can't!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment during the family engagement

Kate and William recently took a break from their royal duties to enjoy a secret date without their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and it was inspired by James Bond.

Fans were delighted by the pair's rare show of romance

The loved-up couple embarked on an adrenaline-pumping adventure after the prince was gifted the Welsh-built Aston Martin DBX707 for a weekend to test drive.

Treating his wife to a spin around Norfolk, William no doubt enjoyed driving the world's fastest SUV. Currently worth £189,000, the top-of-the-range car can reach speeds of 193mph. models have been driven in James Bond movies, though the DBX707 is yet to make a film debut.

