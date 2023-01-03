Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's January plans changed? The Duke and Duchess of York's daughters holiday regularly together

Like many of us during the festive and New Year period, the royals like to get away. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a family skiing holiday with their spouses and children in Verbier, Switzerland last January.

But the royal sisters might have been forced to change their plans this year following the reported sale of their father Prince Andrew's Swiss ski chalet.

WATCH: How Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are so different

Loading the player...

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, have sold the seven-bedroom property to a British family for on or around the asking price of £19million.

Chalet Helora was purchased by Andrew and Sarah in 2014, and boasts a sumptuous living room, a sauna, a bar stocked with fine wines and a 650 square feet heated indoor swimming pool that has floor-to-ceiling windows, not to mention 3,000 square feet of additional land.

LATEST: Prince Harry comments on possible return as senior royal following move to America with Meghan Markle

Beatrice, Sarah and Eugenie in Verbier in 2004

The Yorks have enjoyed family holidays at the resort since Beatrice and Eugenie were children. Mum-of-one Eugenie even met her future husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Verbier in 2010. The pair were married in October 2018 and welcomed their son August in February 2021.

Beatrice and Eugenie's love of skiing has been passed down by their mother, who first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah previously told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

It was the locals' warmth and their fine food that drew the Duchess in. "There is a sense of welcome. The people of Valais take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.